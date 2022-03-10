Today's headlines: Putin makes war on mothers and infants in a city dying under siege; Fuel misery to continue as prices soar to new records

A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

War in Ukraine: Putin makes war on mothers and infants in a city dying under siege

It is hard to see how Mariupol’s children’s and maternity hospital could ever have posed a threat to Vladimir Putin. But yesterday Russian jets bombed the hospital anyway, burying expectant mothers, babies and children under its rubble.

Fuel misery to continue as prices soar past previous records

Government cuts in excise duty on petrol and diesel for consumers as prices continue to soar beyond all records due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Gardaí seize BMW driven by convicted fraudster Carey who is at centre of further scam allegations

Gardaí have seized a car being driven by former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey, who is currently at the centre of multiple fraud allegations, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The Indo Daily: Catriona Carey, the former Irish hockey player under investigation for fraud

Spiralling rents: Renting a home now costs €300,000 more than a mortgage

The gap between the cost of renting and buying a home has widened to record levels, the Irish Independent can reveal. Spiralling rents and falling mortgage rates mean it is now up to €300,000 more expensive to rent than buy over a 30-year period.

Anger grows over Dublin Airport drop-off charges

Opposition is growing against plans to charge motorists for dropping off and collecting passengers at Dublin Airport. The proposals, announced this week, are “premature” in the absence of viable public transport alternatives, it has been claimed.

Neutrality and energy loom large as Taoiseach joins EU leaders for key talks

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Paris today for an EU leaders’ summit dominated by Ukraine and focused on reducing their countries’ dependence on Russian energy and the US’s defence resources.

Wallace, Daly and Flanagan oppose supporting EU-wide ban on Russian state-backed television news channel RT

Irish MEPs Clare Daly, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Mick Wallace formally opposed supporting the EU-wide ban on the Russian state-backed television news channel RT.

US embassy backlog means travellers must go to Belfast to get visas

People travelling to the United States to work or study must travel to Belfast for their visa interviews or face long delays at Dublin’s ­Ballsbridge embassy.

Another 60,000 pupils to benefit as 310 schools added to Deis programme

Another 60,000 primary and post-primary pupils w ill benefit from extra supports in the biggest ever expansion of the Department of Education’s Deis scheme for schools serving disadvantaged communities.

Outbreaks of Covid-19 in hospitals double amid trolley crisis

The number of Covid-19 outbreaks in hospitals more than doubled last week, with up to 22 patients and staff infected in some locations.