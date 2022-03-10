Today's headlines: Putin makes war on mothers and infants in a city dying under siege; Fuel misery to continue as prices soar to new records

It is hard to see how Mariupol’s children’s and maternity hospital could ever have posed a threat to Vladimir Putin. But yesterday Russian jets bombed the hospital anyway, burying expectant mothers, babies and children under its rubble.
Government cuts in excise duty on petrol and diesel for consumers as prices continue to soar beyond all records due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Gardaí have seized a car being driven by former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey, who is currently at the centre of multiple fraud allegations, the Irish Independent can reveal.
The gap between the cost of renting and buying a home has widened to record levels, the Irish Independent can reveal. Spiralling rents and falling mortgage rates mean it is now up to €300,000 more expensive to rent than buy over a 30-year period.
Opposition is growing against plans to charge motorists for dropping off and collecting passengers at Dublin Airport. The proposals, announced this week, are “premature” in the absence of viable public transport alternatives, it has been claimed.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Paris today for an EU leaders’ summit dominated by Ukraine and focused on reducing their countries’ dependence on Russian energy and the US’s defence resources.
Irish MEPs Clare Daly, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Mick Wallace formally opposed supporting the EU-wide ban on the Russian state-backed television news channel RT.
People travelling to the United States to work or study must travel to Belfast for their visa interviews or face long delays at Dublin’s Ballsbridge embassy.
Another 60,000 primary and post-primary pupils w ill benefit from extra supports in the biggest ever expansion of the Department of Education’s Deis scheme for schools serving disadvantaged communities.
The number of Covid-19 outbreaks in hospitals more than doubled last week, with up to 22 patients and staff infected in some locations.