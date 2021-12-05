Today's headlines: Public mood turns against unvaccinated; and RTÉ could be sued by Creaven victims

Check out the biggest stories across Independent.ie today.
A comfortable majority believe the Covid-19 unvaccinated should face greater movement restrictions, according to a nationwide Kantar opinion poll.
Trust between the Government and what it sees as a ‘leaky’ Nphet is sinking to a new low after news of the latest restrictions emerged through well-informed journalists and social media channels, writes Hugh O’Connell.
Andrea Corr pestered her old pal Ronnie Wood to play and sing on Elvis classic in aid of Dublin hospice, writes Liam Collins.
Volunteer diver Seán Binder says his life is on hold as he waits to fight people-smuggling and spying charges.
RTÉ could potentially be sued for civil liability by victims of convicted paedophile and former employee Kieran Creaven.
After 21 years of agonising over the whereabouts of missing Trevor Deely, his family have again appealed for any clue that might help solve the mystery of his disappearance.
The father of George Nkencho has said he has “no faith” in the ongoing investigation into his son’s fatal shooting by gardaí last December and has called for an independent inquiry into his son’s death.
As Covid restrictions tighten and anxiety rates soar over what will become of Christmas, public health expert Professor Anthony Staines has warned that government “slowness” to implement public health measures could land us back in lockdown.
Grants will be available to buy air filters, even though Nphet says opening doors and windows is better.
The leadership of the country’s biggest trade union faces a mounting crisis after a key group of senior staff warned that Siptu’s own “unbelievably deficient” internal industrial relations is “inferior to that of the Ryanair model”.
A young Afghan woman whose life was threatened by the Taliban said her family will always be grateful to Dubliner Richie Hedderman for helping to bring them to safety.
A new movement which includes a number of teachers denies the country is in the grip of a pandemic and claims forcing children to wear face masks amounts to child abuse.