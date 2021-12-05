Today's headlines: Public mood turns against unvaccinated; and RTÉ could be sued by Creaven victims

Public want unvaccinated to face curbs to stop spread of Covid. Photo: Stock image

Public mood turns against unvaccinated

A comfortable majority believe the Covid-19 unvaccinated should face greater movement restrictions, according to a nationwide Kantar opinion poll.

Cabinet clashes with Nphet: Now it’s war

Trust between the Government and what it sees as a ‘leaky’ Nphet is sinking to a new low after news of the latest restrictions emerged through well-informed journalists and social media channels, writes Hugh O’Connell.

‘I chased a Rolling Stone to raise money for my favourite charity’

Andrea Corr pestered her old pal Ronnie Wood to play and sing on Elvis classic in aid of Dublin hospice, writes Liam Collins.

‘I was trying to save lives, but could get 25 years in jail’

Volunteer diver Seán Binder says his life is on hold as he waits to fight people-smuggling and spying charges.

Victims of paedophile Creaven could sue RTÉ

RTÉ could potentially be sued for civil liability by victims of convicted paedophile and former employee Kieran Creaven.

Trevor Deely family in fresh appeal 21 years after he disappeared

After 21 years of agonising over the whereabouts of missing Trevor Deely, his family have again appealed for any clue that might help solve the mystery of his disappearance.

‘I have lost all hope in Gsoc’s investigation’

The father of George Nkencho has said he has “no faith” in the ongoing investigation into his son’s fatal shooting by gardaí last December and has called for an independent inquiry into his son’s death.

We could be sleepwalking into another lockdown, says Professor Anthony Staines

As Covid restrictions tighten and anxiety rates soar over what will become of Christmas, public health expert Professor Anthony Staines has warned that government “slowness” to implement public health measures could land us back in lockdown.

€30m for ventilation in schools, but doubts it will work

Grants will be available to buy air filters, even though Nphet says opening doors and windows is better.

Siptu internal industrial relations slated by staff. Union workers allege IR is ‘worse than Ryanair’

The leadership of the country’s biggest trade union faces a mounting crisis after a key group of senior staff warned that Siptu’s own “unbelievably deficient” internal industrial relations is “inferior to that of the Ryanair model”.

How an Afghan family fled the Taliban with help from Irish ‘Angel’

A young Afghan woman whose life was threatened by the Taliban said her family will always be grateful to Dubliner Richie Hedderman for helping to bring them to safety.

Teachers say Covid is fake and making pupils wear masks is abuse

A new movement which includes a number of teachers denies the country is in the grip of a pandemic and claims forcing children to wear face masks amounts to child abuse.

Toy Show's DJ Calum brought to tears as he's invited to open for Jenny Greene