Today's headlines: probe into whether woman ordered her partner to murder Lisa Thompson out of jealousy; age group with most Covid infections revealed

Here are the main news stories of the morning.

Garda probe into whether woman ordered partner to murder Lisa Thompson out of jealousy

It is understood that the main line of inquiry in the case is whether the man’s partner – who was also arrested yesterday – became jealous of his relationship with the murdered Lisa Thompson.

Coalition split over eco-clampdown on farmers ahead of no confidence vote

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are trying to fend off drastic cuts in agriculture emissions, which would dramatically reduce the number of cattle. Ahead of a vote of confidence in the Government tonight, how two rebel Green Party TDs will vote is still unknown.

Covid now hitting workers hardest as hospitalisations surge to over 1,000

New figures show the 35-44-year age group is the worst hit – accounting for 20pc of infections, followed by 45-54 year olds at 18.3pc and those in the 25-34 bracket making up 18.1pc.

Housing charities in over 800 disputes as tenants owe €650,000

Housing bodies providing social homes have been involved in more than 800 rental disputes, with tenants ordered to pay arrears of over €650,000.

Bar manager has €7m debt written off in return for payment of €9,800

A bar and restaurant manager who got into financial difficulty after investing in property has had more than €7m in debt written off in return for a lump-sum payment to creditors of just €9,800.

The Indo Daily: From leaks to letters to Kylie: Leo Varadkar - the personality behind the power games

More people now worried they won’t be able to pay for food

Almost half of adults think grocery prices are rising at rates higher than what official figures are saying, iReach Insights research shows.

Church scrambling to find alternative funding sources for a ‘priestless’ future

Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell highlighted how the legacy of the clerical sexual abuse scandals had damaged the church’s credibility. “Since finance is a function of numbers,” he said, the drop in attendances over recent years had affected the church’s finances and this had been compounded by church closures during the Covid pandemic.

Teen in serious condition after getting into difficulty while swimming at popular Dublin beach

Gardaí said the boy got into difficulty while swimming at Burrow Beach in Sutton, north Co Dublin, at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

Revealed: Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots