Today's headlines: President ‘crossed line’ with housing attack, say ministers; warning as gangs exploit cost of living worries

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

Higgins ‘crossed line’ in housing policy attack, say furious ministers

Ministers were left furious at President Michael D Higgins for describing housing policy in Ireland as our “great, great failure”.

EU will use carrot and stick approach to oppose Britain’s move on the North

The EU will today move to catch Boris Johnson’s gambit to change Northern Ireland’s Brexit trade status in a pincer movement.

Long-distance workers fears ever-rising cost of tank of diesel

Olivia Dolly lives in Castlebar, Co Mayo, and drives five days a week to her job in Penneys in Ballina. She is spending at least €65 a week on diesel, but she believes that could increase again within days.

Mother of 4x4 murder victim fears crippling legal costs

The mother of murder victim Kevin Sheehy is worried she could be landed with all the legal costs arising from her bid to stop her son’s killer being transferred to the UK.

Warning as gangs exploit cost of living worries

The cost of living crisis has sparked a surge in new scams targeting households. Criminal gangs have been trying to take advantage of mounting worries about heating, electricity, fuel and home-upgrade costs.





The Indo Daily: The rise of the machines – has AI come to life?

Varadkar’s Aughinish meet ‘stinks’ - Putin critic



Bill Browder, the financier and political activist who is a long-time critic of the Kremlin, has criticised Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for meeting with a UK Conservative life peer to discuss his plan to take over the Aughinish Alumina refinery in Limerick.

Dublin Pride ends RTÉ partnership due to ‘extremely harmful anti-trans’ discussions on Liveline

Dublin Pride has terminated its media partnership with RTÉ “with immediate effect”

Concern over jab fatigue as 1.2m still to get first Covid booster shot

More than 1.2 million people who are eligible for a first Covid-19 booster vaccine shot have yet to avail of the jab.

Hands embrace in stunning lawn artwork unveiled at Stormont as part of global 'chain' by artist Saype