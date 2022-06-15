Today's headlines: President ‘crossed line’ with housing attack, say ministers; warning as gangs exploit cost of living worries

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
Ministers were left furious at President Michael D Higgins for describing housing policy in Ireland as our “great, great failure”.
The EU will today move to catch Boris Johnson’s gambit to change Northern Ireland’s Brexit trade status in a pincer movement.
Olivia Dolly lives in Castlebar, Co Mayo, and drives five days a week to her job in Penneys in Ballina. She is spending at least €65 a week on diesel, but she believes that could increase again within days.
The mother of murder victim Kevin Sheehy is worried she could be landed with all the legal costs arising from her bid to stop her son’s killer being transferred to the UK.
The cost of living crisis has sparked a surge in new scams targeting households. Criminal gangs have been trying to take advantage of mounting worries about heating, electricity, fuel and home-upgrade costs.
Bill Browder, the financier and political activist who is a long-time critic of the Kremlin, has criticised Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for meeting with a UK Conservative life peer to discuss his plan to take over the Aughinish Alumina refinery in Limerick.
Dublin Pride has terminated its media partnership with RTÉ “with immediate effect”
More than 1.2 million people who are eligible for a first Covid-19 booster vaccine shot have yet to avail of the jab.