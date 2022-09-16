| 6.8°C Dublin

Today’s headlines: Plan to slash childcare costs by 25pc ‘within months’; homeowners warned to review insurance cover as rebuilding costs soar

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.

Childcare bills to be slashed significantly under Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s plans

Parents could receive a 25pc reduction in childcare bills “within months” as ministers enter the final stages of Budget negotiations.

Homeowners warned to review their insurance cover as rebuilding costs soar

Homeowners have been warned they could end up seriously out of pocket if they do not review the insurance cost of rebuilding.

Lower paternity benefit in Ireland means fathers are less likely to take time off after birth of child

Men are less likely to take time off work after the birth of a child because Ireland’s comparatively low paternity benefit is not enough to cover the cost of living.

Victims of sex-trafficking who are convicted of brothel-keeping will not have convictions wiped

Victims of sex trafficking who were later prosecuted for brothel-keeping will not have their offences expunged from the record, the Department of Justice has said.

Woman (66) had 50 cylindrical batteries removed from her stomach and colon

A 66-year-old woman had 50 cylindrical batteries removed from her stomach and colon by surgeons at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, a new case report has revealed.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required


The Indo Daily: Let's Shake on it — The reason Garth Brooks is playing Dublin's Croke Park

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Irish man fighting with Ukrainian forces ‘lucky to be alive’ after mine blast

An Irish man, who was badly wounded while fighting with Ukrainian forces last week, was told by doctors that he is lucky to be alive.

Artificial blue light from low-energy LED bulbs is ‘causing serious disruption to wildlife’

The increasing use of LED outdoor lighting is causing serious disruption to wildlife and the climate in Ireland and beyond.

Bertie Ahern’s concern around Northern Irish protocol very sincere,’ says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Most Watched

Most Read

  1. Evening headlines: Ryanair and Aer Lingus among airlines forced to cancel hundreds of flights; new charge for man accused of double murder in Sligo
  2. Morning headlines: €1k boost for families in Budget as tax and USC cuts on cards; hospital staff told to pay back Covid bonus given in error
  3. Evening headlines: Traffic congestion at Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus says ‘some delays’ in operations; Lowry sends message to LIV Rebels after stunning Wentworth win
  4. Today's headlines: ‘Load of horses***e' – Dr Tony Holohan’s reaction to Government's pandemic plan; and ‘mastermind’ in killing of Irene White ‘will be charged this year’
  5. Evening headlines: How a passer-by pulled mother from burning vehicle in Westmeath car fire; Russia pulls back troops as Ukraine records major gains
Privacy