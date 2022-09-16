Today’s headlines: Plan to slash childcare costs by 25pc ‘within months’; homeowners warned to review insurance cover as rebuilding costs soar

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.

Childcare bills to be slashed significantly under Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s plans

Parents could receive a 25pc reduction in childcare bills “within months” as ministers enter the final stages of Budget negotiations.

Homeowners warned to review their insurance cover as rebuilding costs soar

Homeowners have been warned they could end up seriously out of pocket if they do not review the insurance cost of rebuilding.

Lower paternity benefit in Ireland means fathers are less likely to take time off after birth of child

Men are less likely to take time off work after the birth of a child because Ireland’s comparatively low paternity benefit is not enough to cover the cost of living.

Victims of sex-trafficking who are convicted of brothel-keeping will not have convictions wiped

Victims of sex trafficking who were later prosecuted for brothel-keeping will not have their offences expunged from the record, the Department of Justice has said.

Woman (66) had 50 cylindrical batteries removed from her stomach and colon

A 66-year-old woman had 50 cylindrical batteries removed from her stomach and colon by surgeons at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, a new case report has revealed.





The Indo Daily: Let's Shake on it — The reason Garth Brooks is playing Dublin's Croke Park

Irish man fighting with Ukrainian forces ‘lucky to be alive’ after mine blast

An Irish man, who was badly wounded while fighting with Ukrainian forces last week, was told by doctors that he is lucky to be alive.

Artificial blue light from low-energy LED bulbs is ‘causing serious disruption to wildlife’

The increasing use of LED outdoor lighting is causing serious disruption to wildlife and the climate in Ireland and beyond.