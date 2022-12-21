Today's headlines: Phil Hogan launches blistering attack on 'populist' Leo Varadkar; Armed gardaí patrol streets as peace of Rathkeale shattered by feud between families

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

Angry Phil Hogan launches blistering attack on 'populist' Varadkar

Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has launched a stinging attack on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who he accused of abandoning his principles after he was elected Fine Gael leader.

Public sector workers to have fewer car-parking spaces under climate plan

There will be fewer car-parking spaces on streets and in public sector workplaces in areas well served by public transport under the latest Climate Action Plan being launched today.

‘Rot is spreading in society’

Armed gardaí patrol streets as peace of Rathkeale shattered by feud between families. Evan Murray reports.

Counting the cost as inflation hits some festive favourites

Christmas comes but once a year, and that’s not the worst thing. For bank balances, at least. And this year, our waistbands won’t be the only thing inflating - so will the price of groceries and many Christmas essentials.

The Indo Daily: The man who never was – the Fr Pat Noise hoax

'Volatile' criminal suspect in murder of man in flat

A violent drug dealer has been identified as a suspect for the murder of a man found dead in a flat run by the Peter McVerry Trust.

600 patients stuck in hospital despite all-clear

Hundreds of patients who are fit for discharge cannot leave hospital as scores of others on trolleys in emergency departments endure overcrowding and long delays before being brought to a ward.

Move made to appease teachers' complaints of 'non-inclusive' culture at school

A well-known Dublin secondary school has appointed a facilitator in the hope of easing tensions in staff and management relations.