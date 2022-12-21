Today's headlines: Phil Hogan launches blistering attack on 'populist' Leo Varadkar; Armed gardaí patrol streets as peace of Rathkeale shattered by feud between families

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has launched a stinging attack on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who he accused of abandoning his principles after he was elected Fine Gael leader.
There will be fewer car-parking spaces on streets and in public sector workplaces in areas well served by public transport under the latest Climate Action Plan being launched today.
Armed gardaí patrol streets as peace of Rathkeale shattered by feud between families. Evan Murray reports.
Christmas comes but once a year, and that’s not the worst thing. For bank balances, at least. And this year, our waistbands won’t be the only thing inflating - so will the price of groceries and many Christmas essentials.
A violent drug dealer has been identified as a suspect for the murder of a man found dead in a flat run by the Peter McVerry Trust.
Hundreds of patients who are fit for discharge cannot leave hospital as scores of others on trolleys in emergency departments endure overcrowding and long delays before being brought to a ward.
A well-known Dublin secondary school has appointed a facilitator in the hope of easing tensions in staff and management relations.