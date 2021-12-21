Today's headlines: People who caught Covid face six-month wait for jab; Net closing on paymaster who funded Kevin Lunney kidnap terror

‘False sense of security’ - people who caught Covid face six-month wait for booster jab

Tens of thousands of fully vaccinated people who caught Covid-19 in the last six months are missing out on Christmas booster shots and will have to wait until 2022 for the jab.

Net closing on paymaster who funded Lunney kidnap terror

A two year-long garda investigation to unmask the paymaster behind the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney is expected to move up a gear in the new year

Energy price hikes expected in new year as freezing weather to increase demand

In the past year there have been around 35 separate gas and electricity price rises in Ireland. This has sent domestic heating and lighting bills up by between €500 and €1,500. Some energy providers have increased their prices five times in the past few months.

Fears of travel chaos as staff numbers hit by Covid absences

Fears of Christmas chaos in frontline services have grown after buses and trains were hit by a surge in Covid-related absences.

Pensioner tenants can buy council home under new rules

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will bring to Cabinet an updated version of the Tenant Purchase Scheme, which will lower the minimum annual income needed to buy a council house or flat. Under the existing rules, tenants should earn a minimum annual income of €15,000. This is set to be lowered to €12,500, but only for pensioners.

Sinn Féin avoided full probe into Abú database as watchdog ‘didn’t have the resources’

Deputy Data Protection Commissioner Tony Delaney told the Irish Independent there was “no transparency” around the secret Abú voter database and Sinn Féin was not in compliance with General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

The Indo Daily: 'All in a spin' - the winners, losers, and political party animals of 2021



Meet the Irish abroad for Christmas – and their families at home

We spoke to some of those who won’t be together this year to find out what they will miss and what message they would like to share with their loved ones.

Restaurant owner infected with Covid says he won’t check certs when he reopens

"We will never bow to fascism," Luigi Perri, who runs the The Forge Restaurant and Pizzeria in Wexford said. "I don't understand why I should ask for the Nazipass, if it is absolutely not for the safety of people.

Women lead the way: Katie, Kellie and Rachael are our most admired sports stars

Kellie Harrington, Katie Taylor and Rachael Blackmore are the three most-admired sportspeople in Ireland, the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index 2021 (TSSI) has found. Female athletes dominate many of the categories including most admired athletes and greatest sporting achievements of the year.

Jeffrey Epstein needed the ‘posh, smiling’ Ghisalaine Maxwell to enable sex abuse, jury told

Jeffrey Epstein could not have sexually abused girls without a “posh, smiling” Ghislaine Maxwell grooming them, a court heard last night as the jury prepared to deliberate over her fate. The US government appealed to the 12-person jury to convict the “sophisticated predator” who caused “deep and lasting” harm to her alleged victims, as they delivered their closing statement.