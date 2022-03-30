Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

New pension scheme is for those who will never own a home, secret Government memo admits

The Government has conceded that the new auto-enrolment pension scheme is needed to help pay rent for the increasing number of older people who will not own a home when they retire.

Four Russian diplomats expelled from State suspected of spying

The four Russian diplomats expelled from Ireland were suspected of being undercover military officers involved in intelligence-gathering operations.

Employers urged to assess if it’s safer to work from home

Thousands of employers are being urged to assess if their workers would be safer working from home or wearing a face mask in the office as the country battles with a highly infectious form of Covid-19.

All workers to qualify for sick pay worth 70pc of wages

The cabinet signed off on the new statutory scheme yesterday that Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said must become a legacy of the pandemic.

Delay-hit Dublin Airport only guaranteeing security staff 20-hour week with €283 wage

Dublin Airport is offering security staff €14.14 an hour and can only guarantee 20 hours’ work a week as it tries to solve the staffing crisis that has left passengers facing long delays.

New head of Rotunda maternity hospital is a private practice partner of the outgoing master

The new master of the Rotunda hospital is set to be Professor Sean Daly, a private practice partner of Professor Fergal Malone, who currently holds the job.

Teacher confronted by knife-wielding man as she walked her dogs in Cork

A female teacher out walking her dogs was confronted by a knife-wielding man in Cork. Gardaí arrested a middle-aged man after the incident in Skibbereen in west Cork which left the woman badly shaken.

Detectives investigating murder of Michaela McAreavey question former hotel security guard

Detectives investigating the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius have arrested a former security guard at the hotel where she was killed, his lawyer has said.

Physical health of residents in care homes ‘declined during pandemic’

Families of people in nursing homes and other residential settings during the pandemic described an acute decline in their loved ones’ physical health, leaving them shocked and distressed, a report reveals today.

Explainer: What is the Government's auto-enrolment pension plan







