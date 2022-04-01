Today's headlines: Peak-time energy prices could be 50pc higher; Russian troops eating abandoned dogs as rations run out

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning

Families face paying up to 50pc more for peak-time electricity under new plan to tackle crisis

Families face paying up to 50pc more for power at peak times under plans to limit the impact of the energy crisis.

Potholes and poor roads blamed as more cars fail than pass NCT on first try at one in three test centres

One-third of National Car Test (NCT) centres around the country had more vehicles fail than pass on the first attempt last year. Poor roads are thought to be one of the reasons why so many vehicles fail the NCT.

Russian troops ‘flee Chernobyl’ amid radiation exposure claims

Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine’s state power company said yesterday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.

Trash talk and tantrums — Conor McGregor's fight to fame

The Indo Daily: Trash talk and tantrums — Conor McGregor's fight to fame

Charlie Bird tells of joy at €900,000 raised for charity ahead of his Croagh Patrick climb

Charlie Bird has said he “cannot describe in words” how he is feeling as he gets ready to embark on his ‘Climb With Charlie’ fundraising event tomorrow.

Rape victims ‘being discredited with their own therapy notes during trials’

Rape victims are being discredited with their own counselling notes during trials, but feel under pressure to hand over the personal medical files, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

As rations run out, invading Russian troops are forced to eat abandoned dogs

Russian troops are eating abandoned pet dogs as they run out of poor-quality rations which have quickly dwindled among the badly trained conscripts sent to Ukraine.

Hospitals urge return of face masks as highly infectious variant creates new hotspots

Covid-19's comeback in the form of the highly infectious BA.2 variant has hit some areas of the country particularly badly in the past two weeks, creating new hotspots.

Irish research shows early detection key to treatment of psychosis

Delays in treating psychosis – where people lose contact with reality – can worsen symptoms, ability to function and quality of life and remain evident for at least 20 years after a patient first experiences the illness, Irish researchers have revealed.

Controversial ‘golden visa’ scheme linked to tax dodging

Ireland's controversial Immigrant Investor Programme, dubbed a 'golden passport' or 'golden visa' scheme, creates risks including potential use to facilitate tax avoidance, according to a new study by European Parliament researchers.