Today's headlines: Peak-time energy prices could be 50pc higher; Russian troops eating abandoned dogs as rations run out

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning
Families face paying up to 50pc more for power at peak times under plans to limit the impact of the energy crisis.
One-third of National Car Test (NCT) centres around the country had more vehicles fail than pass on the first attempt last year. Poor roads are thought to be one of the reasons why so many vehicles fail the NCT.
Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine’s state power company said yesterday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Charlie Bird has said he “cannot describe in words” how he is feeling as he gets ready to embark on his ‘Climb With Charlie’ fundraising event tomorrow.
Rape victims are being discredited with their own counselling notes during trials, but feel under pressure to hand over the personal medical files, an Oireachtas committee has heard.
Russian troops are eating abandoned pet dogs as they run out of poor-quality rations which have quickly dwindled among the badly trained conscripts sent to Ukraine.
Covid-19's comeback in the form of the highly infectious BA.2 variant has hit some areas of the country particularly badly in the past two weeks, creating new hotspots.
Delays in treating psychosis – where people lose contact with reality – can worsen symptoms, ability to function and quality of life and remain evident for at least 20 years after a patient first experiences the illness, Irish researchers have revealed.
Ireland's controversial Immigrant Investor Programme, dubbed a 'golden passport' or 'golden visa' scheme, creates risks including potential use to facilitate tax avoidance, according to a new study by European Parliament researchers.