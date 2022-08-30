Today's headlines: Paschal Donohoe told to raise duty on diesel and hike local property tax; Landlord ordered to pay €5,000 to tenant over unlawful access

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Drivers face paying even more tax on diesel under a proposal from an independent group set up to advise Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Former minister Dara Calleary is tipped to make a comeback to the Government team tomorrow as Taoiseach Micheál Martin picks a replacement for Robert Troy.
The huge, wide smile on Jack Gleeson’s face after he married his long-term girlfriend, UK-based actress and comedian Róisín O’Mahony in an intimate ceremony in Kerry on Saturday said it all.
A landlord who “threatened and intimidated” a student while attempting to evict her from an apartment during lockdown has been ordered to pay €5,000 in damages by the rental watchdog.
The extent of the student accommodation crisis has placed a heavy burden on a young arts student and her family.
The Government has been accused of missing 14 targets under Housing for All in the lead-up to its first anniversary.
The mother of a four-year-old girl who has already spent years on a waiting list for a vital hip operation, said she fears the latest delays in complex scoliosis surgery in Temple Street children’s hospital will push more children down the queue.
More than 100 doctors working in hospital consultant posts are not fully trained specialists, creating safety concerns, as the medical recruitment crisis deepens, it emerged yesterday.
Surging energy costs could force some businesses to make a choice between cutting production, reducing staff numbers or ceasing to trade.
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has claimed Prince Harry feels he has “lost his father”, declaring she is now free to “say anything” in another interview laying bare their rift with the Royal family.
Vladimir Putin has sidelined his defence minister just as Ukraine launches its biggest counter-offensive.