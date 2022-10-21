Today's headlines: Parks and beaches are next for smoking ban; Rishi Sunak is the bookies’ favourite for next leader of the Tories

Here are the main news headlines of the morning.

Parks and beaches are next for smoking ban

Public parks and beaches are to become smoke-free areas under plans the Government is considering.

Tory leadership candidates: Boris Johnson has grassroots mandate but Rishi Sunak is the bookies’ favourite who stayed out of fray

Now, once again, Sunak is the bookmakers’ favourite. Once again, his allies say he has the greatest support among MPs so is best placed to command parliamentary consensus. He can now claim vindication, having predicted Trussonomics would send the pound sprawling and interest rates spiking.

‘White gold’ - the race to find lithium for batteries is closer to home than we think

Renewed interest in Irish deposits of critical metal raises all sorts of issues, writes John Mulligan

The Indo Daily: What happened to Lola? The shocking murder of a 12 yr old in Paris

‘I was willing to die,’ says grandson of Bobby Kennedy who fought in Ukraine war

A member of the Kennedy clan has revealed he went to fight in Ukraine and was “willing to die” defending it from Vladimir Putin.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald runner-up at ‘Bully of the Year’ awards over libel case against RTÉ

Mary Lou McDonald has finished runner-up to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in a competition named “Bully of the Year”, run by an organisation that campaigns against powerful individuals using defamation laws to silence critics.

Families urged to take online break as nearly 90pc of children aged eight to 12 are using social media

Eighty-seven pc of Irish children aged eight to 12 are using social media and messaging apps despite being under the required age of 13, new research has revealed.

Irish dancing body pledges to ‘restore integrity’ with major review of culture

The world’s biggest Irish dancing body will carry out a major long-term review of its culture, after being embroiled in a global cheating scandal.

New immunity-evading Omicron Covid variants being monitored

Several new Covid-19 subvariants of Omicron, which may be better at evading immunity built up from vaccination and previous infection, are being monitored in Ireland.



