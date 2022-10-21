Today's headlines: Parks and beaches are next for smoking ban; Rishi Sunak is the bookies’ favourite for next leader of the Tories

Here are the main news headlines of the morning.
Public parks and beaches are to become smoke-free areas under plans the Government is considering.
Now, once again, Sunak is the bookmakers’ favourite. Once again, his allies say he has the greatest support among MPs so is best placed to command parliamentary consensus. He can now claim vindication, having predicted Trussonomics would send the pound sprawling and interest rates spiking.
Renewed interest in Irish deposits of critical metal raises all sorts of issues, writes John Mulligan
A member of the Kennedy clan has revealed he went to fight in Ukraine and was “willing to die” defending it from Vladimir Putin.
Mary Lou McDonald has finished runner-up to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in a competition named “Bully of the Year”, run by an organisation that campaigns against powerful individuals using defamation laws to silence critics.
Eighty-seven pc of Irish children aged eight to 12 are using social media and messaging apps despite being under the required age of 13, new research has revealed.
The world’s biggest Irish dancing body will carry out a major long-term review of its culture, after being embroiled in a global cheating scandal.
Several new Covid-19 subvariants of Omicron, which may be better at evading immunity built up from vaccination and previous infection, are being monitored in Ireland.