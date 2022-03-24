Today's headlines: Over 300,000 defy Revenue over property tax returns; and Covid hotspot counties revealed

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.

Over 300,000 homeowners defy Revenue over property tax returns

More than 300,000 property owners have yet to file a local property tax (LPT) return months after the deadline, but Revenue is stalling on taking action against them.

Nato ready to equip Ukrainian troops with chemical and nuclear protection

Nato will send equipment to protect Ukrainian troops from Russian nuclear and chemical attacks, the alliance said yesterday amid fears that Vladimir Putin could use such deadly weapons.

Next generation to face life of renting unless planning rules overhauled, warns developer

The next generation of home hunters may have to resign themselves to a life of renting unless planning rules are overhauled, the chief executive of home builder Glenveagh Properties has warned.

‘ No need’ for social distancing despite new Covid surge

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has told the Government there is no need to reintroduce social distancing restrictions despite the recent surge of Covid-19 cases.

The Indo Daily: Seeking refuge: The 100,000 Irish welcomes for 200,000 refugees

Countrywide hotspots for virus emerge amid rise in hospital cases

Covid-19 hotspots around the country have been revealed amid a record daily number of patients with the virus admitted to hospital.

‘It was scary, I could have been killed’ - victim of racist attack speaks out

A young woman who was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Dublin said they shouted “you don’t deserve to be here” as they beat her with a hurl.

‘Golden passport’ scheme could raise €250m for hotels

A “golden passport” scheme backed by former Taoiseach John Bruton that rich Russians tried to use to get Irish visas has opened a second funding round and could raise up to €250m.

Report imminent on alleged shortcomings at nursing home

Investigators examining whistleblower allegations of shortcomings at a Dublin nursing home during the first wave of Covid-19 are due to submit their draft report next week.

Price surge will result in €2,000 hit for the average household

The sharp pick-up in inflation will cost the average household around €2,000 in spending power this year.