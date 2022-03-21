Sandra Boyd had five children, four boys and a sixth-month-old girl.

Ukraine rejects ultimatum for Mariupol surrender after Russian forces shell art school and huge explosion hits Kyiv

Ukrainian officials have rejected a Russian demand that their forces in the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out.

Gardaí probe if mum-of-five was shot dead accidentally by person she knew

Sandra Boyd (36) suffered a fatal gunshot wound during the incident at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, shortly before 9pm on Saturday. Ms Boyd was originally from the Finglas area and the mother of four boys and a baby girl.

New obesity jab which can reduce body weight by almost one-fifth given green light

A "game-changing" obesity drug, which can reduce body weight by almost one-fifth within a year, has been given the green light for use in Ireland and other European countries.

RTÉ managers get allowances worth over €1.1m a year

A total of 117 managers are earning over €100,000 a year, according to the latest figures supplied by the broadcaster. Of these, 22 are earning between €150,001 and €250,000.

The Indo Daily: Politically Incorrect – Goofs, gaffes and #gates

Politician hands over business files to Criminal Assets Bureau investigation

A national politician has become involved in a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation.

Premium alcohol brands now cheaper as minimum pricing ‘levels the playing field’

An Irish Independent survey has found that while minimum alcohol pricing has had a significant impact on cheaper drinks, with price hikes of over 30pc in some cases, many premium brands have declined rather than increased in price since the landmark Government policy was introduced.

Cork bus which dropped aid to Ukrainians has come back to Ireland - returning with refugees

The Safe Harbour for Ukraine bus was on track to arrive in Cork this morning with 32 Ukrainians on board. The group plans to fly another 12 refugees to Ireland in the coming days.