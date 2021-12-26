Today's headlines: Omicron surge leads to health staff scare; South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died

Omicron surge leads to health staff scare

The health service is braced for major staff shortages as Omicron surged to dominance over Christmas with a record 13,765 cases reported yesterday

Ian Bailey: ‘I don’t need to know who murdered Sophie. It would be nice to know. I just know that I didn’t do it’

25 years ago this week Sophie Toscan du Plantier was beaten to death outside her home in Cork. Ali Bracken meets Ian Bailey, who says his "conscience is clear."

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died, aged 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule, has died aged 90, the presidency said on Sunday.

‘It’s a kick up the arse, I’d be lying if I said I don’t get worried’ – Doireann Garrihy on falling radio figures

RTÉ presenter Doireann Garrihy has spoken for the first time about her disappointment with the latest JNLR radio figures — which saw all 2fm’s weekday shows shed listeners.

Spotters for Kevin Lunney gang next on garda target list

Gardaí are investigating mobile-phone traffic between a network of people on both sides of the Border, who are suspected of aiding the criminal gang which kidnapped and tortured Kevin Lunney.

Hospitals sued over patients who say they caught Covid-19 in their wards

The Health Service Executive is facing four legal actions over patients who caught Covid-19 in public hospitals. The claims include two from patients who allegedly became infected while being treated in acute hospitals for another illness.

Paedophiles should be banned from trips to Asia, priest says

For Father Shay Cullen, Kieran Creaven is just another paedophile. He is just one of hundreds of men from Ireland who have visited the Dublin cleric’s adopted home country of the Philippines with the sole purpose of sexually abusing children, often in conditions of squalor and extreme poverty.

Garda fights back after cycling slip led to four years of medical help

Four years ago today Frank Howe collapsed while out meeting friends. That St Stephen’s Day changed his life.

Irish gangs dominate grim puppy smuggling network

A handful of Irish families are believed to be responsible for running a multi-million-pound puppy smuggling operation that has flooded Scotland with sick and dying young dogs.

Lift-off: World’s most powerful telescope launched into space