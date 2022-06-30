Today's headlines: New witnesses key to Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case probe; Next HSE chief's salary to top €366,880

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s body was found outside her holiday home in Schull (Family Handout/PA)

Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case: new witnesses key to probe

Improvements in DNA testing and new witness statements have prompted gardaí to launch a cold-case review into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

‘There was blood around mum’s brain – it was hairy for a few days,’ says O’Gara

Rugby hero Ronan O’Gara says his mother is doing well after she recently had a sixhour surgery to remove blood around her brain.

Kicked, punched and slapped – chefs tell of terrible treatment at work in toxic kitchens

Staff recount physical and emotional abuse they suffered in popular Dublin restaurants, writes Katy McGuinness.

New HSE chief salary to top €366,880 as Paul Reid says he will not get exit package

The salary for the next HSE chief executive will be at least €366,880 under a public service agreement, it emerged yesterday

Bank sues Catriona Carey over debt due on mortgage she holds

Bank of Ireland is suing convicted fraudster Catriona Carey over debts relating to a mortgage on a property.

The Indo Daily: Dublin Airport - Flight chaos to last all summer. What's going wrong and what are your rights?

Solicitor whose mother kept interrupting unfair dismissal case is now suing the WRC

A solicitor whose unfair dismissal claim was thrown out following a fractious hearing has initiated legal proceedings against the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Prince Andrew must be next target for FBI, say Epstein’s victims

Prince Andrew should be the FBI’s next target, lawyers for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell urged last night, a day after the British heiress was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in a New York court.

Workvivo eyes growth in the field of employee engagement

In the first quarter of 2022, Ireland’s quota of tech unicorns – companies privately valued at over €1bn – grew from four to six. Cork-based employee engagement software firm Workvivo is aiming to be the next one.

Russia is branded ‘biggest threat to Western security’ at Nato summit

Nato yesterday branded Russia the biggest “direct threat” to Western security after its invasion of Ukraine and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv’s beleaguered armed forces, saying it stood fully behind Ukrainians’ “heroic defence of their country”.

No more ‘price walking’ by insurance companies as ban kicks in tomorrow

A ban on insurance companies punishing customers who are loyal to them with higher renewal charges is set to come into effect tomorrow.

Charlie peaks again with book on Croagh Patrick climb

Charlie Bird’s epic journey up Croagh Patrick with thousands of supporters raised millions of euro for charity, and last night the veteran journalist launched a book documenting the event with the help of a few famous friends.

Trio to be sentenced today for murdering Logan (5), found in river

The mother and stepfather of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose battered body was found dumped in a river, are set to find out how long they will spend in jail for murdering him.