Today's headlines: New witnesses key to Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case probe; Next HSE chief's salary to top €366,880

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Improvements in DNA testing and new witness statements have prompted gardaí to launch a cold-case review into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
Rugby hero Ronan O’Gara says his mother is doing well after she recently had a sixhour surgery to remove blood around her brain.
Staff recount physical and emotional abuse they suffered in popular Dublin restaurants, writes Katy McGuinness.
The salary for the next HSE chief executive will be at least €366,880 under a public service agreement, it emerged yesterday
Bank of Ireland is suing convicted fraudster Catriona Carey over debts relating to a mortgage on a property.
A solicitor whose unfair dismissal claim was thrown out following a fractious hearing has initiated legal proceedings against the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).
Prince Andrew should be the FBI’s next target, lawyers for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell urged last night, a day after the British heiress was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in a New York court.
In the first quarter of 2022, Ireland’s quota of tech unicorns – companies privately valued at over €1bn – grew from four to six. Cork-based employee engagement software firm Workvivo is aiming to be the next one.
Nato yesterday branded Russia the biggest “direct threat” to Western security after its invasion of Ukraine and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv’s beleaguered armed forces, saying it stood fully behind Ukrainians’ “heroic defence of their country”.
A ban on insurance companies punishing customers who are loyal to them with higher renewal charges is set to come into effect tomorrow.
Charlie Bird’s epic journey up Croagh Patrick with thousands of supporters raised millions of euro for charity, and last night the veteran journalist launched a book documenting the event with the help of a few famous friends.
The mother and stepfather of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose battered body was found dumped in a river, are set to find out how long they will spend in jail for murdering him.