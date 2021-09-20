Today's headlines: New vacant homes tax won't solve housing crisis, Government warned; Molly and Tom Martens’ retrial may be delayed further after solicitor’s death

New vacant homes tax won't solve housing crisis — Finance officials

A vacant property tax would have a limited impact on increasing the supply of housing with some urban areas having very few empty homes, the Department of Finance has said.

Gardaí called to protest outside home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Fine Gael ministers have criticised a protest held outside Tánaiste and party leader Leo Varadkar’s home earlier today describing it as “vile” and “repulsive”.

BreastCheck stills sees 300 fewer women a week than pre-Covid

BreastCheck is still seeing 300 fewer women a week than it did before the pandemic, it emerged yesterday. The national screening service for breast cancer, screened around 3,300 women per week in 2019 but the average from March to end of July 2021 was approximately 3,000.

Freedom day as thousands of businesses reopen their doors to see workers return after 18 months

Today will see thousands of businesses reopen for the first time in over 18 months and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described it as a “big day”. Not only will many people return to work in an office for the first time since the start of the pandemic, many businesses including indoor dance, yoga and pilates studios, art classes and indoor sports and fitness classes will open for up to 100 people.

Employers want three days working from home, but the bosses want two

Employees want to work from home for three days a week but employers would prefer two, according to a new report. A survey by a national organisation for recruiters also reveals that job seekers rate flexible working more highly than bonuses.

Budget may include social welfare hikes

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says the Government is considering increases in social welfare rates in next month’s Budget.

Fears of delay to retrial of Molly and Tom Martens

Fears are mounting that the US retrial of Molly and Tom Martens, the convicted killers of Irish businessman Jason Corbett, could be stalled because of the death from Covid-19 of one of the key defence solicitors.

11 Irish citizens and family members flown out of Afghanistan this weekend



Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said he is still working to return the remaining Irish citizens from Afghanistan as 11 citizens and family members flew out of the country this weekend.