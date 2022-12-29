Today's headlines: New rush for Covid boosters to stave off crisis in hospitals; Taxpayers could lose thousands if they fail to hit refund deadline

The top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will extend the Covid vaccine programme to 18- to 49-year-olds in a bid to prevent hospitals becoming overrun by a three-pronged virus spike.
Taxpayers could lose out on thousands of euro if they do not submit a tax refund claim for 2018 before the deadline of midnight on New Year’s Eve – this Saturday.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has targeted action on 70,000 unused planning permissions – mainly involving unbuilt apartments – vowing “carrot and stick” measures next year to speed delivery.
The leader of Ireland’s fastest-growing party claims Sinn Féin is considering government with Fine Gael.
A hospital chief executive has been accused of “a substantial misleading” of the High Court in a row over the banning of a barrister from getting medical treatment.
An Iranian woman living in Ireland has urged people to continue to shine a light on the brutal crackdown on protests in her homeland.
A prosecution against the suspected killer of a Kerry grandmother now hinges on forensic and circumstantial evidence.
The release of the Leaving Cert results will run late again next year.
Detectives have charged a man in Derry with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child.
An additional €2m in funding has been allocated to find new treatments and improve early detection for Ireland’s seven most lethal cancers.
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has shrugged off frequent sniping at him by Rural Independent TDs such as Michael Healy-Rae, claiming they are aimed at gaining “a better TikTok profile”.