Today's headlines: New rush for Covid boosters to stave off crisis in hospitals; Taxpayers could lose thousands if they fail to hit refund deadline

The top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Major vaccine rollout aims to ease the pressure on hospitals

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will extend the Covid vaccine programme to 18- to 49-year-olds in a bid to prevent hospitals becoming overrun by a three-pronged virus spike.

Taxpayers could lose thousands if they fail to hit refund deadline

Taxpayers could lose out on thousands of euro if they do not submit a tax refund claim for 2018 before the deadline of midnight on New Year’s Eve – this Saturday.

Leo Varadkar promises ‘carrot and stick’ approach to motivate new building work

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has targeted action on 70,000 unused planning permissions – mainly involving unbuilt apartments – vowing “carrot and stick” measures next year to speed delivery.

Sinn Fein considering Fine Gael deal, Aontú leader claims

The leader of Ireland’s fastest-growing party claims Sinn Féin is considering government with Fine Gael.

Beacon CEO Michael Cullen ‘misled court in action over barrister’s banning’ claim

A hospital chief executive has been accused of “a substantial misleading” of the High Court in a row over the banning of a barrister from getting medical treatment.

Exiled Iranian urges people to open their eyes to ‘brutal’ regime

An Iranian woman living in Ireland has urged people to continue to shine a light on the brutal crackdown on protests in her homeland.

Best of the Indo Daily: Downfall - Femme Fatale - The Black Widow, Catherine Nevin

Forensic evidence will be ‘critical’ in prosecution over death of Miriam Burns

A prosecution against the suspected killer of a Kerry grandmother now hinges on forensic and circumstantial evidence.

Leaving Cert results will run late for fourth year in a row

The release of the Leaving Cert results will run late again next year.

Parents told to screen online activity as man is charged with attempted sexual communication

Detectives have charged a man in Derry with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Additional funding of €2m to improve early detection and treatments for cancer

An additional €2m in funding has been allocated to find new treatments and improve early detection for Ireland’s seven most lethal cancers.

TDs attacking me just want TikTok likes, claims Eamon Ryan

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has shrugged off frequent sniping at him by Rural Independent TDs such as Michael Healy-Rae, claiming they are aimed at gaining “a better TikTok profile”.



