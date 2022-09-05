Today's headlines: Neighbours report harrowing details of Tallaght attack in which siblings died; Warning to fixed-rate mortgage holders as massive ECB rate rise looms

Here are some of this morning's main news headlines on Independent.ie
Twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8), and their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash, all died following the violent assault at the property in Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, shortly after midnight yesterday morning.
A tenant who was accused of tampering with an electricity meter to avoid having to pay for usage was ordered to vacate the property within seven days after an electrician said the lives of other people in the building were in danger.
Moves by the European Central Bank (ECB) to implement a jumbo interest rate rise this week have led to warnings that some homeowners on fixed rates need to break out of them.
On Friday, Judge Miriam O’Regan ordered that Mr Burke, who allegedly interrupted a school service and dinner to voice his opposition to its request he address a transgender student with the pronoun “they” and by a different name, be brought to court to answer alleged contempt of its order.
Up to 88,000 students would benefit from a cut in the €3,000 college contribution charge. It comes as a pre-Budget analysis has estimated the cost to the State of cuts between €250 and €1,000.
Energy Minister Eamon Ryan has redoubled his opposition to a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility on the Shannon estuary – despite the energy supply crisis he dubs “beyond the oil crisis of the 1970s”.
The grief of Jack de Bromhead’s family and friends is unimaginable after the emerging jockey tragically died following a freak accident during a pony race on Kerry’s Rossbeigh Beach on Saturday.
A college student has appeared in court charged as part of a major gangland money-laundering investigation.
Students stuck for accommodation have been given a bit of a lift today as the half-price public transport fare for young adults aged under 24 years will be extended to private bus companies.
Donald Trump has claimed the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home will provoke “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen” during a fiery speech in his first public appearance since the search of his Florida estate.