Today's headlines: Neighbours report harrowing details of Tallaght attack in which siblings died; Warning to fixed-rate mortgage holders as massive ECB rate rise looms

'Farewell, little angels. Our hearts are broken': Children 'thrown from window' after horror knife attack

Twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8), and their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash, all died following the violent assault at the property in Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, shortly after midnight yesterday morning.

Tenant is ordered to vacate property after electricity meter was tampered with, ‘endangering others’

A tenant who was accused of tampering with an electricity meter to avoid having to pay for usage was ordered to vacate the property within seven days after an electrician said the lives of other people in the building were in danger.

Fixed-rate mortgage holders are urged to switch as rate rise looms

Moves by the European Central Bank (ECB) to implement a jumbo interest rate rise this week have led to warnings that some homeowners on fixed rates need to break out of them.

Enoch Burke expected to be arrested today for breach of injunction telling him to keep away from school

On Friday, Judge Miriam O’Regan ordered that Mr Burke, who allegedly interrupted a school service and dinner to voice his opposition to its request he address a transgender student with the pronoun “they” and by a different name, be brought to court to answer alleged contempt of its order.





The Indo Daily: Downfall - why did Oscar Pistorius pull the trigger?

Harris weighing up big reduction to €3,000 college charge in the Budget

Up to 88,000 students would benefit from a cut in the €3,000 college contribution charge. It comes as a pre-Budget analysis has estimated the cost to the State of cuts between €250 and €1,000.

Eamon Ryan redoubles opposition to gas storage facility – despite ‘worse oil crisis than in 1970s’

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan has redoubled his opposition to a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility on the Shannon estuary – despite the energy supply crisis he dubs “beyond the oil crisis of the 1970s”.

Jack de Bromhead: 'The heart hurts' for 13-year-old taken doing what he loved in sport that produced many stars

The grief of Jack de Bromhead’s family and friends is unimaginable after the emerging jockey tragically died following a freak accident during a pony race on Kerry’s Rossbeigh Beach on Saturday.

Third-level student in court as part of gangland cash probe

A college student has appeared in court charged as part of a major gangland money-laundering investigation.

Half-price fares for under-24s extended to include private bus firms

Students stuck for accommodation have been given a bit of a lift today as the half-price public transport fare for young adults aged under 24 years will be extended to private bus companies.

'A backlash the likes of which the world has never seen' – Donald Trump warns of repercussions over FBI documents raid

Donald Trump has claimed the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home will provoke “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen” during a fiery speech in his first public appearance since the search of his Florida estate.