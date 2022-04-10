Today's headlines: Mothers charged with letting Timmy Duggan abuse their children; Dolores Webster bound to 'keep the peace' for one year

Timmy Duggan at the Top Part county badminton mixed doubles championships in Tralee in 2004

Mothers charged with letting Timmy Duggan abuse their children

The Sunday Independent understands that the major investigation into Timmy Duggan (35), of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee, is “gathering pace”, as a series of arrests of both men and women suspected of facilitating the paedophile’s abuse of children is now imminent.

Cash help for people to take in refugees ‘is on cards’

Micheál Martin has said the Government will look at offering financial support to householders in return for accommodating refugees from Ukraine.

Civil servants under fire as Tony Holohan quits public service

The CMO is leaving public service, but fallout from the row over his job will focus on the role of civil servants, reports Hugh O’Connell

Rage of dead Russian soldiers’ wives shows up President Vladimir Putin’s lies about war

Vladimir Putin may insist that his invasion of Ukraine is going to plan but thousands of Russian women disagree — the grieving mothers, sisters and widows of dead Russian soldiers.

Dublin Airport Authority triples staff pay in overtime push

The cost of the Dublin Airport Authority’s (DAA) security screening problems are continuing to mount after it was forced to introduce an expensive overtime incentive system

Dolores Webster bound to 'keep the peace' for one year after a court found she wilfully obstructed a garda

Prominent anti-vaxxer Dolores Webster has been “bound to keep the peace” for one year after a court in Kilkenny found she wilfully obstructed a garda in 2019.

Killer Graham Dwyer ‘not getting hopes up’ about appeal win

Murderer Graham Dwyer has told prison staff in the Midlands Prison he “isn’t getting his hopes up” about his conviction being overturned following a landmark European Court ruling.

100 persons of interest in Jo Jo Dullard's murder

A garda cold-case team has identified more than 100 “persons of interest” in the investigation into the murder of Jo Jo Dullard.

‘Smartest’ member of The General’s gang dies

A key member of Martin ‘The General’ Cahill’s gang has died, decades after he shunned a life of crime and went on to became one of Ireland’s best-respected chess players.

Sinn Féin link with IRA during Troubles deters voters

When asked, in a question for this week’s Sunday Independent, about links between Sinn Féin and the IRA, 33pc of respondents said this was a “major part” of the reason for them not supporting the party.

Ian Bailey writes his third letter to Garda chief about Sophie Toscan du Plantier ‘review’

Ian Bailey has written to the Garda Commissioner asking about the status of a potential cold-case review into the killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.