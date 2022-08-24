Today's headlines: More pain for mortgage holders as ECB set to impose further rate hikes; Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy crowned Rose of Tralee

Here are the top stories today on Independent.ie

More pain for mortgage holders as ECB is set to impose further rate hikes this year

The European Central Bank is expected to push up its lending rates twice by the end of the year, move that will put massive financial pressure on tracker and variable mortgage holders.

Garda warning as fuel thieves target households' recently filled oil tanks

Fuel thieves are now using “spotters” to follow delivery trucks to determine which homes have just had their storage tanks filled.

Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy crowned Rose of Tralee 2022

Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy became emotional as she was crowned the 62nd International Rose of Tralee at last night’s finale.

Property co-owned by Robert Troy is probed for breaching planning laws

A property co-owned by junior minister Robert Troy is being investigated for alleged unauthorised development.

Kerry CAMHS scandal: Parents who were attacked by wrongly medicated children won't get redress

Parents who were assaulted or suffered psychological trauma after their children were prescribed excessive and inappropriate medication at a mental health service have been excluded from a multi- million-euro compensation scheme.

Brave Una (93) back behind shop counter as gardaí step up the hunt for ruthless burglary gang

Gardaí believe that a gang that held an elderly woman (93) and her two sons hostage in a violent home invasion had travelled to the area to target the family.

'Festival of speed' is finished - organisers say all motorsport in danger due to insurance costs

Organisers of a motor festival that was cancelled due to “insurance complications” fear the event will be unable to ever go ahead again.

The Indo Daily: Crimeweek — The Psychic Swindler, the secret villa and the newspaper investigation he didn’t see coming

‘Patients suffering chronic pain should not have to emigrate to get access to medical cannabis’ – advocacy group urges reform

Some people suffering chronic pain are emigrating so that they can access medical cannabis because the scheme here is so restrictive, it has been claimed.

Smugglers' toxic sludge dumping results in €950,000 clean-up bill

A local authority has been forced to spend more than €950,000 cleaning up toxic sludge left behind by fuel smugglers over the last four years.

Date for Tom and Molly Martens’ retrial for murder of Jason Corbett to be set next month

US prosecutors hope to set a retrial date next month for Tom (71) and Molly (37) Martens, the killers of Irish businessman Jason Corbett (39).

How Erik ten Hag transformed Manchester United in just nine days . . .

Manchester United were hapless in their 4-0 defeat at Brentford on August 13, with some observers saying it was their worst performance of the modern era; on Monday night against Liverpool, however, they were inspired as Erik ten Hag’s players defeated their old rivals 2-1. So what changed in just over a week?