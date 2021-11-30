Today's headlines: Ministers shift burden of Covid controls to parents; landlords to be given right to hike rents in excess of current caps

Ministers shift burden of Covid controls to parents

Ministers are to advise that children only engage in one social outing per week, effectively shifting the burden of driving down the Covid rate onto parents.





Shareholders blow whistle on alleged harassment by Web Summit chief Paddy Cosgrave

Claims of bullying, particularly of women, highlighted in latest lawsuit engulfing tech conference, writes Shane Phelan.

Landlords to be given right to raise rents in excess of current caps

Landlords will be able to hike rents by multiples of new rent control caps if they have not increased rents in several years.

The Indo Daily: Omicron and Covid Anxiety - Everything you need to know

GAA ‘no different to soccer’ for abuse of referees, says TD

The GAA “is no different” to soccer when it comes to abuse of referees with “a lot of issues being swept under the carpet”, Fine Gael TD and former Mayo football captain Alan Dillon has claimed.

Father discovered bodies of his son and his friend in Coleraine tragedy, says local councillor

The father of one of the two men who died in a flat in the Ballysally area of Coleraine discovered their bodies on Monday afternoon, a local councillor has said.

World Health Organisation warns pandemic won’t end until we ‘solve vaccine crisis’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the emergence of the variant serves a reminder that “Covid-19 is not done with us”.

'The defendant was trafficking kids for sex. That is what this is all about,’ Maxwell trial hears

“Dangerous” Ghislaine Maxwell preyed upon vulnerable young girls and lured them to massage rooms to be molested by predator Jeffrey Epstein, her New York trial has heard.

‘How could my fit, active brother be taken so suddenly at the age of 34?’

On July 27, 2015, halfway through a soccer game in his home town of Fermoy, Kevin O’Flynn collapsed on the pitch. Ten days later, surrounded by his family, he passed away in Cork University Hospital. He died as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.