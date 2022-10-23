Today's headlines: Mary Lou’s husband threatens to sue Shane Ross; gardaí to face court over alleged assault of 16-year-old

Mary Lou McDonald’s husband threatens to sue Shane Ross for defamation



The husband of Mary Lou McDonald is threatening to sue Shane Ross, author of a recent biography on the Sinn Féin leader, for defamation.

Gardaí to face court over alleged assault of 16-year-old

A garda sergeant has been charged with the alleged assault and false imprisonment of a 16-year-old boy at a Dublin garda station, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Did paedophile pirate DJ Eamonn Cooke throw search for missing schoolboy Philip Cairns off track?

Eamonn Cooke was close to death, a convicted paedophile, a lifetime of secrets to take to his grave, facing detectives looking for answers about a missing child.

‘Regrettable’ — law firm continued to appeal client’s costs ruling after he died

An Offaly legal firm has been rebuked by the Court of Appeal for taking an appeal without any instructions from its former client who had dementia and for pursuing the case even after he had died.

Emotional Vera Pauw reacts to 'most exciting World Cup draw'







PSNI sacks four officers for sexually exploiting women

Four officers in the PSNI have been sacked for sexually exploiting vulnerable women they met during the course of their duties, the Sunday Independent has learned. The incidents occurred in 2020, 2021 and this year, when two of the four men also lost their jobs.

Father of surrogate triplets hits out at Kenyan agency involved

A Dublin couple who were forced to leave their surrogate triplets in Kenya are preparing to fly back to their infant daughters as soon as this week to bring with the intention of bringing them home.

O’Brien puts all his hopes in a last-minute rise in number of housing completions

By the end of the second quarter of this year, the 2022 targets for the delivery of social and affordable homes were way off — at around 20pc and 30pc respectively. But Darragh O’Brien insists: “I’m not giving up on the targets, the last quarter is very heavy on delivery.”