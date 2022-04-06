Today's headlines: Mary Lou McDonald maskless at Sinn Féin rally days before advising people to wear them; Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to reject Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine

Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to reject Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a direct appeal to the Russian people to reject President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which he called a “stain” on their country’s honour.

No recession but fears over war to hit spending

The war in Ukraine is starting to hit the Irish economy, with growth set to slow sharply for the rest of the year. The Central Bank has downgraded its forecasts as high inflation and general uncertainty prompts consumers to cut their spending and businesses to slash investment.

How the Kinahan gang ended up with former Mansfield mansion

A luxury Dublin mansion was handed over to the Kinahan cartel as part of a repayment plan after a multi- million-euro property deal fell through, the High Court has heard.

Holo han will also keep public service pension despite new Trinity College professorship

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is still guaranteed his gold-plated pension when he retires, despite stepping away from his current job for an academic post this summer under a deal worked out for all civil servants last year.

Mary Lou McDonald maskless at Sinn Féin rally in hotel days before advising people to wear them

Mary Lou McDonald attended an indoor Sinn Féin election rally maskless just days before advising that people on public transport and in enclosed areas “for any period of time” should wear a mask.

Man who held knife to teenager’s throat and threatened to murder him in work row jailed

A factory worker who held a Stanley knife to a teenager’s neck and threatened to murder him has been jailed after a court heard the boy had believed his “life could have been taken”.

Hopes grow that Covid is past its peak as case rates drop

Hopes are rising that the country is past the peak of the current Covid-19 wave after the number of people finding they are positive for the virus after a PCR test fell to less than one in three yesterday.

‘It may not be to everyone’s taste’: Wicklow farmhouse wins coveted Home of the Year title

A 150-year-old Wicklow farmhouse that has been in the same family for four generations claimed the coveted title of RTÉ’s Home of the Year last night.

Zelensky tells UN Russia wants to turn his people into ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky told the UN Security Council yesterday that Russia must be held accountable over allegations of war atrocities as the West prepared to expand sanctions to include a ban on all new investments in Russia.

Ukrainian refugees to attend Zelensky’s historic Dáil address

Ukrainian refugees who fled the war will be at the Dáil today to watch president Volodymyr Zelensky’s historic address.

Graham Dwyer set for autumn hearing on murder appeal after new EU ruling

Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his murder conviction could be heard as early as this autumn following a significant ruling in his favour from the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU).