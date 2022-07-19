Today's headlines: Man to be sentenced in benefits case claimed over €185,000 in scam that started in 1995; ‘Psychic swindler’ facing garda investigation

Children are waiting up to four years for an autism assessment, with thousands more across the country losing valuable time going without life-changing interventions.
Ireland recorded its hottest temperature in more than a century yesterday, as parts of Dublin reached a sweltering 33C.
There are growing signals of optimism that the summer wave of the virus is running out of steam.
A criminal investigation has been launched into a former accountant who secretly co-owned a luxury Spanish property when he secured a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) writing off millions of euro in debt.
A man is due to be sentenced later this month for a social welfare fraud that started in 1995 in which he obtained over €185,000.
Lenders have been called on to absorb this week’s European interest rate rise instead of passing it on to variable-rate mortgage holders.
Landlords and renters involved in disputes over the past few months have been ordered to pay more than €130,000 for breaches of tenancy laws.
More than 1,600 remote workers who have been hit by huge energy price hikes have lodged claims to get tax relief in their next pay packet since the start of the year.
RTÉ spent over €4.3m more on staff and contractors last year compared with 2020 despite a push by senior management to cut its wage bill and other costs by €60m over three years.
Gazprom has declared ‘force majeure’ on gas supplies to Europe, heightening fears of a complete cut-off that could trigger energy shortages across the Continent this winter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors”.