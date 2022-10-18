Today's headlines: man makes statement to Gardaí over an alleged incident at a Tipperary GAA blitz; Developers lure farmers with special land deal to build homes

Here are the morning headlines.

Man makes Garda statement after boy (9) caught by throat during hurling blitz

A man has made a cautioned statement to Gardaí over an alleged incident at a Tipperary GAA juvenile hurling blitz where a nine-year-old boy was grabbed by the throat during a pitch invasion.

Front-runners to replace Sunday Game host Des Cahill revealed

"RTÉ are clearly taking their time as they are not going to announce it until next year,” Des Cahill told the Irish Independent. “I assumed it would be somebody from inside but a few people said to me, ‘Could it be someone from outside?’

Dowdalls to get special meals in prison to protect against poison plot

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father are expected to have specially-cooked meals in prison to avoid attempts to poison them, to prevent them testifying in the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

Washout week in store as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rainfall warning for eight counties

A washout week is in store for most of the country as Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for eight counties.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Daniel Kinahan, Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh, Jim Mansfield Jnr and the €4.5m deal that turned sour

Developers lure farmers with special land deal to build homes

One of the country’s largest homebuilders wants to entice farmers into partnerships that may see them get a higher than normal prices for their land.

Junior Cert students won’t get results until after mid-term break

The results are later than usual because of the exceptional arrangements for the Leaving Cert this year, as well as difficulties recruiting examiners.

One third of students think of dropping out of college, survey finds

More than one third of students have “ seriously considered” dropping out from their degree programme, according to a new survey.

Ireland’s leading role in Cate Blanchett’s activism

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has credited Ireland with providing one of the influential moments that led her on the path to environmental activism.