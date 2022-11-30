Today’s headlines: Man arrested in garda swoop after pit bull attack on young boy; Shops and cafes could be forced by law to accept cash payments

Here are the main headlines of the morning.

Shops and cafes could be forced by law to accept cash payments

The requirements could include having a minimum number of cashpoints per town or region and are expected to bring independent ATM operators under Central Bank supervision.

Unsolved: 840 missing person cases active with almost 40,000 reported as missing this last decade

There are 840 unsolved missing persons cases now live on the Garda’s Pulse system, new figures show. In the last decade alone, a total of 38,929 people were reported missing. From 2012 to July 2022, up to 242 of these cases remain unsolved.

The Indo Daily: The Frank McCann Murders - Part One

The Frank McCann Murders - Part One

‘Large garda swoop’ sees a man in his 30s arrested over Wexford dog attack

Inspector Syl Hipwell said that as a result of investigations into the incident a man in his 30s was arrested at around 10.15 a.m. on Monday. A number of gardaí are believed to have been involved in the arrest.

Former foreign minister Charlie Flanagan tells Coveney not to reopen embassy in Iran

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is facing a backlash from his own party over plans to reopen the Irish embassy in Tehran with Charlie Flanagan, his predecessor as Foreign Affairs Minister, co-signing a letter to Mr Coveney yesterday urging a halt to the reopening.

Shocking video shows man setting two caravans alight in arson attack in Co Clare

Attorney General’s views sought in Patrick Quirke’s appeal over Mr Moonlight murder

The views of the State’s chief law officer have been sought in Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan, the Irish Independent has learned.

Iran players warned to ‘behave’ or families face torture

Iran's football team is believed to have been warned that if they do not “behave” for the rest of the World Cup, their families would face “violence and torture”.

Uber boss warning of Christmas taxi driver shortage

The number of taxi drivers in Ireland could continue to fall, with cities such as Dublin facing acute shortages this Christmas.

‘They thought they were multi-millionaires and then their father gave it all away’ – latest from RTÉ’s explosive Sean Quinn documentary

Sean Quinn addressed the moving of millions in assets to family members after he lost his fortune when Anglo Irish Bank shares collapsed, saying it wasn’t originally his idea, but adding: “I’m not trying to blame anybody.” The former “border billionaire” was speaking in the second instalment of Quinn Country, which aired on Tuesday night.

There is room at the inn – the live animal crib gets a new home in St Stephen’s Green

Dublin’s live animal crib will return this year after finding a new home in St Stephen’s Green.