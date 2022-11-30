Today’s headlines: Man arrested in garda swoop after pit bull attack on young boy; Shops and cafes could be forced by law to accept cash payments

Here are the main headlines of the morning.
The requirements could include having a minimum number of cashpoints per town or region and are expected to bring independent ATM operators under Central Bank supervision.
There are 840 unsolved missing persons cases now live on the Garda’s Pulse system, new figures show. In the last decade alone, a total of 38,929 people were reported missing. From 2012 to July 2022, up to 242 of these cases remain unsolved.
Inspector Syl Hipwell said that as a result of investigations into the incident a man in his 30s was arrested at around 10.15 a.m. on Monday. A number of gardaí are believed to have been involved in the arrest.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is facing a backlash from his own party over plans to reopen the Irish embassy in Tehran with Charlie Flanagan, his predecessor as Foreign Affairs Minister, co-signing a letter to Mr Coveney yesterday urging a halt to the reopening.
The views of the State’s chief law officer have been sought in Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan, the Irish Independent has learned.
Iran's football team is believed to have been warned that if they do not “behave” for the rest of the World Cup, their families would face “violence and torture”.
The number of taxi drivers in Ireland could continue to fall, with cities such as Dublin facing acute shortages this Christmas.
Sean Quinn addressed the moving of millions in assets to family members after he lost his fortune when Anglo Irish Bank shares collapsed, saying it wasn’t originally his idea, but adding: “I’m not trying to blame anybody.” The former “border billionaire” was speaking in the second instalment of Quinn Country, which aired on Tuesday night.
Dublin’s live animal crib will return this year after finding a new home in St Stephen’s Green.