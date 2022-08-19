Today's headlines: Man (44) charged with murder of Irish pensioner in London; and suspended solicitor is arrested in probe into €4m theft

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Man (44) charged with murder of grandfather Thomas O’Halloran as Clare town in shock over London killing

The Metropolitan Police in London have confirmed that a 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran in Greenford, west London.

Suspended solicitor is arrested in probe into €4m theft

A 54-year-old solicitor has been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of more than €4m from his clients.

Site part-owned by Robert Troy in planning row overseen by board’s former deputy chair

A site co-owned by under-fire junior minister Robert Troy was at the centre of a planning dispute overseen by former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála, Paul Hyde.





The Indo Daily: Sean Quinn and the ‘forgotten’ €100,000 wedding cake

Limiting women’s right to home birth experience is ‘ignorant, patriarchal’

A mother who gave birth to her first child at home has described a HSE recommendation to limit home-birth services to those living within 30 minutes of a maternity hospital as “patriarchal” and “ignorant to the needs of women”. Breda Lyons (34) lives in rural Waterford and the nearest hospital is an hour’s drive away.

‘I had a passenger who completely lost it, he kicked in my door and threatened to kill me’

Violence on buses is on the rise and drivers are in dire need of help, writes Anne-Marie Walsh.

Alligator eats alligator in terrifying phone footage from Florida

Apple warns of ‘serious security vulnerabilities’ for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin: No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party

Finland’s prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends.

Fine Gael to hold Collins barbecue at Martin’s local GAA club

Fine Gael is holding a €25-a-head summer barbecue in Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s local GAA club in Cork this weekend as part of events to mark the centenary of Michael Collins’s death.

Regulators taking criminal cases against rogue firm operators

The first criminal prosecutions under new anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism laws have targeted bogus companies first exposed by an Irish Independent investigation last year. Details of the successful prosecutions are only being made widely known today following queries made by the Irish Independent this week.

Leaving Cert student Tiffany (18) is Very Best Dressed at Dublin Horse Show

Ladies’ Day at the Dublin Horse Show was back. However, a few alterations have been made as the new Very Best Dressed award is open to all, no matter the gender, as Tiffany Fei (18) from Dalkey, Co Dublin walked away with the Very Best Dressed title at her first ever Dublin Horse Show, outshining nearly 400 other contestants.

Heartbroken daughter reveals her dad may never walk again following horror crash in Co Louth

The daughter of a Belfast man who was involved in a road traffic collision in Co Louth has revealed he may be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.