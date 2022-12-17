Today's headlines: Leo Varadkar to succeed Micheál Martin as Taoiseach today; Private Sean Rooney 'shot at close range' by his killers

Taoiseach-in-waiting Leo Varadkar needs to address housing and education problems for our young people

Leo Varadkar will promise his second term as Taoiseach will be focused on providing “hope and housing” as he succeeds Micheál Martin this afternoon.

Private Sean Rooney 'shot dead at close range' as it's suspected his killers gained access through rear window in Lebanon

McKillen v Qatari royals: property mogul could face toughest battle yet in dispute with billionaire former allies

The Belfast-born businessman is not one to back down – just ask the Barclay brothers, writes Shane Phelan

Pepper now says it will offer fixed rate mortgages to under-pressure borrowers as interest rates rise

Mortgage servicing company Pepper, which operates on behalf of vulture funds, said it will offer fixed rates to customers unable to cope with multiple interest rate rises.

Pilot parachutes to safety from a military jet crash in North Texas

‘Icy conditions across Europe’ could cause some travel disruption at Dublin Airport this weekend

Passengers flying to and from Dublin Airport have been warned that there could be further disruption this weekend due to severe weather conditions across Europe.

Property stocks take a beating despite booming house prices

Property and construction shares are among the worst performers on the Irish Stock Exchange this year, including the country’s biggest private landlord, Ires Reit, which is down almost 37pc.

Dublin nurse recovering from kidney transplant saves five-year-old boy

The family of young boy have said he would not be with them this Christmas were it not for their neighbour, who also received a life-saving intervention recently.