Today's headlines: Leo Varadkar to succeed Micheál Martin as Taoiseach today; Private Sean Rooney 'shot at close range' by his killers

Here are the top headlines this morning.
Leo Varadkar will promise his second term as Taoiseach will be focused on providing “hope and housing” as he succeeds Micheál Martin this afternoon.
Private Sean Rooney 'shot dead at close range' as it's suspected his killers gained access through rear window in Lebanon
The Belfast-born businessman is not one to back down – just ask the Barclay brothers, writes Shane Phelan
Mortgage servicing company Pepper, which operates on behalf of vulture funds, said it will offer fixed rates to customers unable to cope with multiple interest rate rises.
Passengers flying to and from Dublin Airport have been warned that there could be further disruption this weekend due to severe weather conditions across Europe.
Property and construction shares are among the worst performers on the Irish Stock Exchange this year, including the country’s biggest private landlord, Ires Reit, which is down almost 37pc.
The family of young boy have said he would not be with them this Christmas were it not for their neighbour, who also received a life-saving intervention recently.