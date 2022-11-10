Today's headlines: Leo Varadkar opens door to general election transfer pact with Fianna Fáil; claims it would take 10 years to 'clean up the mess' if SF get into government

Here are the top stories this morning on Independent.ie.

Leo Varadkar opens door to general election transfer pact with Fianna Fáil

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has raised the prospect of a transfer pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the next general election.

ICA sold fine art behind backs of its members when their approval was needed for the auction

The Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) tried to sell more than €40,000 worth of fine art from An Grianán, the Co Louth stately home gifted to the organisation, without telling anyone.

‘Just the tip of the iceberg’ – international lawyer ‘flooded with calls’ alleging horrors committed in Spiritan schools

An international lawyer has said the recent scandal involving the Spiritan congregation in Ireland is “just the tip of the iceberg” as she is currently investigating potential cases involving 70 other men who allege they were abused at schools under its control.

‘They are the reason I’m still alive’ – as Ireland’s first parkrun turns 10, one participant tells how two fellow runners saved his life

In November 2012, 159 runners lined up in Malahide, Co Dublin, to take part in Ireland’s first ever parkrun. Today, as the runners and walkers celebrate a special 10 years, one runner feels particularly blessed to be there.

Bring back wolves to get Ireland’s exploding deer numbers under control, urges park owner

The owner of a wildlife park in Co Donegal wants wolves reintroduced to the wild in Ireland to cope with the rising deer population across the country.

Donald Trump ‘livid’ as mid-term results tear up his plans for comeback

Donald Trump was said to be “livid” and “screaming” at advisers the morning after the mid-term elections as his bid to reclaim the White House was thrown into disarray by the results.

Incredible dashcam footage shows Dublin bus driving on footpath and cycle lane

Report shows Covid-19 lockdowns led to short-term increase in self-harm rates

The highest rates of self-harm were recorded in young people in the first year of the pandemic, peaking for women in the 15-19 year age group and at 25-29 for men, a new report reveals.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar criticises Elon Musk’s Twitter for alerting his department to sudden layoffs by email

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has criticised Twitter for sending an email to his department alerting him to hundreds of job losses in the social media giant’s Irish operation.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy ‘a danger to women’, rape trial told

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy is a “danger to women”, the jury in his rape trial has heard.

Scientists hail breakthrough in restoring motor function after paralysis caused by spinal injury

Scientists have identified a group of nerve cells that helps patients with paralysis stand up and walk again.