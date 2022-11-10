Today's headlines: Leo Varadkar opens door to general election transfer pact with Fianna Fáil; claims it would take 10 years to 'clean up the mess' if SF get into government

Here are the top stories this morning on Independent.ie.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has raised the prospect of a transfer pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the next general election.
The Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) tried to sell more than €40,000 worth of fine art from An Grianán, the Co Louth stately home gifted to the organisation, without telling anyone.
An international lawyer has said the recent scandal involving the Spiritan congregation in Ireland is “just the tip of the iceberg” as she is currently investigating potential cases involving 70 other men who allege they were abused at schools under its control.
In November 2012, 159 runners lined up in Malahide, Co Dublin, to take part in Ireland’s first ever parkrun. Today, as the runners and walkers celebrate a special 10 years, one runner feels particularly blessed to be there.
The owner of a wildlife park in Co Donegal wants wolves reintroduced to the wild in Ireland to cope with the rising deer population across the country.
Donald Trump was said to be “livid” and “screaming” at advisers the morning after the mid-term elections as his bid to reclaim the White House was thrown into disarray by the results.
The highest rates of self-harm were recorded in young people in the first year of the pandemic, peaking for women in the 15-19 year age group and at 25-29 for men, a new report reveals.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has criticised Twitter for sending an email to his department alerting him to hundreds of job losses in the social media giant’s Irish operation.
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy is a “danger to women”, the jury in his rape trial has heard.
Scientists have identified a group of nerve cells that helps patients with paralysis stand up and walk again.