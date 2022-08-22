Today's headlines: Landlord minister Robert Troy pushed Dáil to increase funding for state rental scheme; Fears over power cuts in Ireland prompts security review

Here are the top stories of the morning.
Fianna Fáil Junior Minister Robert Troy used Dáil speaking time to call for more funding for a State rental scheme which he currently receives an income from.
Michael Collins was killed on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, in an ambush by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na Bláth, near Bandon in west Cork. In this special series, Independent.ie reproduces abridged excerpts of reports published in print in the Irish Independent in the days following his death.
A major review of the security of the country’s electricity and gas supply is due for completion within weeks. It comes amid growing fears of power outages.
A former member of the Low Pay Commission has warned of “possible distortions” in data that will be used to calculate the new living wage.
The fastest man in Irish history did not slow down in his effort to get back home from the final day of the European Championships in Munich to celebrate his success with his friends and family.
Kremlin-linked officials have vowed to strike Ukraine as Russia blamed Kyiv for a car bomb attack in Moscow that killed the daughter of a prominent Putin adviser, the first attack in the Russian capital since the start of the war.
Surging price rises mean larger numbers of households are falling victim to the criminal activities of unlicensed moneylenders, according to Social Finance Foundation.
Former supermarket tycoon Ben Dunne and his wife Mary are selling part of their personal art collection in an exhibition set to generate millions in sales.
Patients’ lives are being put at risk because of the “dire state” of our mental health services, a leading psychiatrist has warned.
Starting salaries for recruits to the most common rank of the Defence Forces are over €30,000 a year, according to new figures.