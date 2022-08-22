Today's headlines: Landlord minister Robert Troy pushed Dáil to increase funding for state rental scheme; Fears over power cuts in Ireland prompts security review

Here are the top stories of the morning.

Landlord minister Robert Troy pushed Dáil to hike funds for state rents scheme

Fianna Fáil Junior Minister Robert Troy used Dáil speaking time to call for more funding for a State rental scheme which he currently receives an income from.

100 years on from the Béal na Bláth killing: How the death of Michael Collins was revealed a century ago

Michael Collins was killed on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, in an ambush by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na Bláth, near Bandon in west Cork. In this special series, Independent.ie reproduces abridged excerpts of reports published in print in the Irish Independent in the days following his death.

Fears over a winter of power cuts in Ireland prompts review of our gas and electricity security

A major review of the security of the country’s electricity and gas supply is due for completion within weeks. It comes amid growing fears of power outages.





‘Possible distortions’ in figures to calculate new living wage, says business group chief

A former member of the Low Pay Commission has warned of “possible distortions” in data that will be used to calculate the new living wage.

Ireland’s fastest man Israel Olatunde returns home to a hero’s welcome

The fastest man in Irish history did not slow down in his effort to get back home from the final day of the European Championships in Munich to celebrate his success with his friends and family.

Russians vow to strike after daughter of Putin ally dies from car bomb

Kremlin-linked officials have vowed to strike Ukraine as Russia blamed Kyiv for a car bomb attack in Moscow that killed the daughter of a prominent Putin adviser, the first attack in the Russian capital since the start of the war.





The Indo Daily Crime Week: The crumbling Kinahan Cartel

New cap on rates won’t curb illegal moneylenders

Surging price rises mean larger numbers of households are falling victim to the criminal activities of unlicensed moneylenders, according to Social Finance Foundation.

Ben Dunne set to make millions by selling part of his personal art collection

Former supermarket tycoon Ben Dunne and his wife Mary are selling part of their personal art collection in an exhibition set to generate millions in sales.

‘Dire state’ of mental services putting lives at risk, top doctor says

Patients’ lives are being put at risk because of the “dire state” of our mental health services, a leading psychiatrist has warned.

In the line of hire – Defence Forces recruits are now earning more than €30,000 in starting salaries

Starting salaries for recruits to the most common rank of the Defence Forces are over €30,000 a year, according to new figures.