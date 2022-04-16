Today's headlines: KBC and Ulster Bank customers will face months of 'chaos' over new accounts; thousands more Ukrainian students to enrol after Easter

Here are the main headlines of the morning.
More than one million KBC and Ulster Bank customers face months of chaos and frustration as they try to switch current accounts while the two institutions leave Ireland.
The Department of Education is preparing for thousands more Ukrainian pupils to enrol in schools across the country after the Easter holidays.
Department of Health chief Robert Watt’s undertaking for €2m in funding a year to support Tony Holohan’s Trinity College post is at the centre of two inquiries.
In all his life investigating murders, Serhii Luzhetskyi has never seen so many corpses. As the district prosecutor overseeing forensic examinations for murder investigations, he should be used to it. But the death of this war is on another scale.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance across the Atlantic together in two years amid suggestions that details of their surprise meeting with Queen Elizabeth may feature in a forthcoming Netflix documentary.
The Irish Independent has found a basket of shopping went up by €2 to €3 in Ireland’s major supermarkets since the beginning of the year as people are feeling the pinch of inflation.
Carberry, who won Dancing with the Stars with professional dance partner Pasquale la Rocca last month, said she misses the adrenalin buzz from being on the show, despite the gruelling workload involved.
Boris Johnson has been apparently airbrushed from Conservative party leaflets at next month’s local elections in the wake of the Partygate row.
Fionnán Sheahan on why the controversy surrounding Dr Tony Holohan’s now-cancelled move to Trinity College Dublin has cast a shadow over some of the fine work he carried out during the pandemic.
Turf-cutters vent their anger and frustration at government decisions that are ‘out of touch’.