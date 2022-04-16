Today's headlines: KBC and Ulster Bank customers will face months of 'chaos' over new accounts; thousands more Ukrainian students to enrol after Easter

KBC will begin writing to its 130,000 Irish current account customers from June – but will only give them 90 days to switch and change. Photo: Aidan Crawley

Here are the main headlines of the morning.

Chaos warning for KBC and Ulster Bank customers as one million accounts to be switched

More than one million KBC and Ulster Bank customers face months of chaos and frustration as they try to switch current accounts while the two institutions leave Ireland.

Thousands more Ukrainian pupils to enrol after Easter

The Department of Education is preparing for thousands more Ukrainian pupils to enrol in schools across the country after the Easter holidays.

Robert Watt’s €2m a year funds pledge for Tony Holohan job at centre of two probes

Department of Health chief Robert Watt’s undertaking for €2m in funding a year to support Tony Holohan’s Trinity College post is at the centre of two inquiries.

‘People should know this is genocide. A lot of people are denying it’

In all his life investigating murders, Serhii Luzhetskyi has never seen so many corpses. As the district prosecutor overseeing forensic examinations for murder investigations, he should be used to it. But the death of this war is on another scale.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to see queen ‘may feature in TV show’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance across the Atlantic together in two years amid suggestions that details of their surprise meeting with Queen Elizabeth may feature in a forthcoming Netflix documentary.

Customers could pay €100 more a year on a modest basket of shopping as inflation bites

The Irish Independent has found a basket of shopping went up by €2 to €3 in Ireland’s major supermarkets since the beginning of the year as people are feeling the pinch of inflation.

‘The reception I got for winning DWTS was similar to Grand National victory,’ says Nina Carberry

Carberry, who won Dancing with the Stars with professional dance partner Pasquale la Rocca last month, said she misses the adrenalin buzz from being on the show, despite the gruelling workload involved.

Airbrushed out: Johnson absent from Tory leaflets for elections

Boris Johnson has been apparently airbrushed from Conservative party leaflets at next month’s local elections in the wake of the Partygate row.

Inside the bizarre sacrificing of Dr Tony Holohan as entitlement and legacy collided

Fionnán Sheahan on why the controversy surrounding Dr Tony Holohan’s now-cancelled move to Trinity College Dublin has cast a shadow over some of the fine work he carried out during the pandemic.

‘There’ll be a lot of cold homes next winter if this turf ban goes ahead’

Turf-cutters vent their anger and frustration at government decisions that are ‘out of touch’.