Jules Thomas says she believes Ian Bailey is innocent of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Jules Thomas: ‘They tried to portray me as an accomplice to Sophie’s murder’

Ian Bailey’s former partner claims Netflix series suggested she was involved in a cover-up, she tells Shane Phelan.

People’s fear of bank fraud being used by con artists to scam them

The fear of being cheated out of your money through a bank fraud is being exploited by criminals to create the ideal environment in which to commit such a fraud.

Tubridy urges parents to break out jellies as ‘Toy Show’ follows yellow brick road

Tonight there really will be no place like home as more than one million viewers are expected to tune in to The Late Late Toy Show from the comfort of their couches.

Firm investigated expenses of Irish Countrywomen's Association in 2018 after credit card concerns

Professional services firm Grant Thornton was brought in to investigate expenses at the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) after concerns were raised about the use of the charity’s credit card.

The Indo Daily: Lance Armstrong and me: Paul Kimmage on his part in bringing down the disgraced cyclist (part 2)

‘No grounds’ to refuse treatment of those in CervicalCheck group

There are extremely limited grounds for a doctor to refuse to treat a patient and membership of a patient advocacy organisation is not one, a spokesman for the regulatory body for medics said yesterday.

Spike in use of laughing gas among youths

Gardaí have seen an increase in the use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, among young people in Dublin.

Majority of Irish believe porn is causing serious harm to society

A majority of Irish citizens believe pornography is causing serious harm to society – with 81pc of young people believing it leads to more demands for violent sex, a new study from Women’s Aid reveals.

‘Nimbyism is still alive and well’ – social housing association chief says planning system is broken

A housing body chief has criticised Ireland’s “broken” planning system as he believes plans to rezone lands for social and affordable homes are being rejected due to “nimbyism”.

Booking.com seeks damages from Ryanair in US lawsuit

Online travel giant Booking.com is seeking damages from Ryanair for what it claims are “tortious” legal actions against it.

Record 731 cases of RSV virus in children and nursing homes

Cases of RSV reached another record of 731 last week, mainly impacting young children but also leading to outbreaks among the over 65s in nursing homes.

‘Boring’ worker who refused to join weekly drinks awarded €3,000 by court

A French worker has won the right to be boring after a court ruled that he was unfairly dismissed for not joining his colleagues in the pub.