Today's headlines: Jailed ex-garda Paul Moody faces sex abuse investigation; psychologist’s report on Larry Murphy revealed for the first time

Disgraced ex-garda Paul Moody facing investigation over historical sex abuse

Moody, jailed last week for a campaign of coercive control against his ex-partner, is currently under investigation by specialist officers from a divisional Garda Protective Services Unit over serious allegations of sex offences.

Frank Clarke quits job as Dubai judge

Frank Clarke, who was formerly the most senior judge in the country, has resigned from the Dubai International Financial Centre courts after Labour leader Ivana Bacik said it was not appropriate for him to hold the job while he is president of Ireland’s Law Reform Commission.

Demands for President to condemn Russian war after wife’s ‘peace deal’ remarks

President Michael D Higgins is facing calls to outline his position on the war in Ukraine after his wife, Sabina, was criticised for her views on the Russian invasion.

Larry Murphy: Psychologist’s report on the convicted sex offender revealed for the first time

The report suggested the convicted sex offender had “psychopathic personality disorder” and could go on to commit further crimes.

Fitness trainer in failed €60k fall claim worked for RTÉ sports club

A fitness instructor who had a €60,000 claim that she injured her back in a fall down steps in a shopping centre thrown out of court last week previously worked for the RTÉ Sports and Social Club.

Holidaying gardaí took squad car to airport and left it there

Gardaí who were heading off on an overseas holiday drove an unmarked squad car to Dublin Airport and abandoned the vehicle without authorisation or telling the relevant authorities.

Jailed terrorist Lisa Smith is a ‘model prisoner’ in Limerick

Jailed terrorist Lisa Smith is serving her sentence at Limerick Prison, where inmates are subject to a far stricter regime than at the other women’s jail, Dublin’s Dóchas Centre.

Housing charities linked to TD must report to regulator

Three housing charities associated with the Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, went into “engagement” with their regulator after a Sunday Independent investigation found governance issues at one of them. The housing associations Droichead Nua, Cill Dara and Cill Urnaí were named on a list of 18 bodies in “regulatory engagement” with the Housing Agency in 2020.

HSE had concerns over trans group’s social media posts

The relationship between Teni, the transgender support and lobbying group, and the State’s National Gender Service, which treats people seeking medical interventions on gender, has completely broken down.

State watchdog raises housing and health concerns for 42,000 refugees fleeing war in Ukraine

The state’s health watchdog has raised concerns about the “suitability” of certain accommodation provided for Ukrainian refugees.



