Today's headlines: Irish judges relying on Wikipedia when writing judgements, study finds; Trafficking fears after Ukrainian child arrives in Ireland with unrelated man

Deal on climate delayed as ministers squabble over the detail

A final deal to halve Ireland’s carbon emissions by the end of the decade looks set to be delayed until September after the Coalition leaders failed to resolve the ongoing impasse last night.

Irish judges relying on Wikipedia when writing judgements, study finds

Irish judges are using Wikipedia as a source for their rulings, a major academic experiment has found, prompting fears the internet encyclopaedia could be manipulated to influence decisions.

Fears of trafficking after Ukrainian child arrived with man not related to her

There is concern over unaccompanied children arriving from Ukraine and other countries after a suspected child trafficking case was uncovered by Tusla.

Glaciers vanish at record rates due to heatwaves

The landscape of the Alps and Himalayas is changing rapidly as climate change takes terrible toll.

Soaring numbers need emergency welfare to cover basic necessities

The number of people applying for emergency social welfare payments to cover basic necessities such as food, clothing, electricity and heating has almost doubled as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold.

Prison and fines for anti-abortion activists found within 100m of hospitals and surgeries

Anti-abortion activists found staging protests less than 100m from hospitals and GP surgeries will face jail sentences, fines or a combination of both under new legislation.

Accused in rape cases must show how consent was obtained under new law

People accused of rape will have to convince a jury they took steps to get consent from their accuser in a major reform of rape laws.

Fines for speeding and phone use will double in bid to stop rising road death toll

Fines for motorists caught speeding, using their phone while driving or not wearing seatbelts will increase and in some cases double within a matter of weeks, it has been announced.





The Indo Daily: Monster – The story of Larry Murphy, 'The Beast of Baltinglass'

Bank of England asks people to get rid of paper money before notes are worthless

Irish people with £20 and £50 British banknotes stashed away have just two months to use or exchange them before they become worthless.

Tory leadership debate halted after incident in the studio