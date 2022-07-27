Today's headlines: Irish judges relying on Wikipedia when writing judgements, study finds; Trafficking fears after Ukrainian child arrives in Ireland with unrelated man

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
A final deal to halve Ireland’s carbon emissions by the end of the decade looks set to be delayed until September after the Coalition leaders failed to resolve the ongoing impasse last night.
Irish judges are using Wikipedia as a source for their rulings, a major academic experiment has found, prompting fears the internet encyclopaedia could be manipulated to influence decisions.
There is concern over unaccompanied children arriving from Ukraine and other countries after a suspected child trafficking case was uncovered by Tusla.
The landscape of the Alps and Himalayas is changing rapidly as climate change takes terrible toll.
The number of people applying for emergency social welfare payments to cover basic necessities such as food, clothing, electricity and heating has almost doubled as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold.
Anti-abortion activists found staging protests less than 100m from hospitals and GP surgeries will face jail sentences, fines or a combination of both under new legislation.
People accused of rape will have to convince a jury they took steps to get consent from their accuser in a major reform of rape laws.
Fines for motorists caught speeding, using their phone while driving or not wearing seatbelts will increase and in some cases double within a matter of weeks, it has been announced.
Irish people with £20 and £50 British banknotes stashed away have just two months to use or exchange them before they become worthless.