Today's headlines: International experts to examine scene of Cresslough tragedy; payment firm Revolut in process of breaking up Irish operation

Deborah Black, a cousin of Martina Martin and her son Zack Black (5) and her neice Mia Geraghty (8) from letterkenny attending the Candle lit vigil which was held for the victims of the Creeslough Tragedy at the Market Square in Letterkenny. Photo by Stev

Creeslough tragedy: 'Eight families will want answers' - international experts to examine scene of explosion

Gardaí have brought in a team of international experts in blast analysis to examine the scene of last Friday’s explosion in Creeslough in Co Donegal.

Revolut dismantling Irish business hub after abandoning licence plan

Digital payments and banking firm Revolut is in the process of dismantling its Irish operating entity after abandoning plans to run its Western European business from Dublin.

Archbishop laments the ‘empty chair, empty bed, empty desk at school’ as Creeslough grieves

The people of Creeslough will feel the loss of their loved ones, neighbours and friends most painfully today, Archbishop Eamon Martin said, as the community prepares to bury the 10 victims of the tragic explosion.

New evidence uncovered regarding death of Fr Niall Molloy in 1985

New evidence related to the death of Fr Niall Molloy in 1985 and the verdict of not guilty for Richard Flynn has been uncovered.

Irish dancing scandal: Riverdance pulls aid for events amid cheating claims

Riverdance has distanced itself from the Irish dancing organisation at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal. The world-famous Irish dancing show has said that it will not be sponsoring any more competitions held by An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha until it knows the outcome of its investigation.

Fears Kinahan cartel will target members of Hutch gang attending court cases

There are concerns that members of the Kinahan cartel could use the upcoming trial of Gerry Hutch and a sentencing hearing for Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick to carry out attacks on members of the Hutch gang.

Too little, too late’ – Air France trial begins over plane crash that killed 228, including three Irish doctors

A French criminal court opened the historic manslaughter trial of Air France and planemaker Airbus yesterday, with angry relatives demanding justice 13 years after an A330 jetliner ploughed into the Atlantic, killing all on board, including three Irish women.

Console founder’s son denies €110,000 was improperly spent

The son of the late founder of Console has denied claims he engaged in unauthorised and improper expenditure of over €110,000 of the suicide bereavement charity’s funds.

Study reveals severity of farmer mental health crisis

Almost one in four farmers are considered at risk for suicide, a new study on farmer mental health in Ireland has found.