Today's headlines: International experts to examine scene of Cresslough tragedy; payment firm Revolut in process of breaking up Irish operation

Gardaí have brought in a team of international experts in blast analysis to examine the scene of last Friday’s explosion in Creeslough in Co Donegal.
Digital payments and banking firm Revolut is in the process of dismantling its Irish operating entity after abandoning plans to run its Western European business from Dublin.
The people of Creeslough will feel the loss of their loved ones, neighbours and friends most painfully today, Archbishop Eamon Martin said, as the community prepares to bury the 10 victims of the tragic explosion.
New evidence related to the death of Fr Niall Molloy in 1985 and the verdict of not guilty for Richard Flynn has been uncovered.
Riverdance has distanced itself from the Irish dancing organisation at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal. The world-famous Irish dancing show has said that it will not be sponsoring any more competitions held by An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha until it knows the outcome of its investigation.
There are concerns that members of the Kinahan cartel could use the upcoming trial of Gerry Hutch and a sentencing hearing for Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick to carry out attacks on members of the Hutch gang.
A French criminal court opened the historic manslaughter trial of Air France and planemaker Airbus yesterday, with angry relatives demanding justice 13 years after an A330 jetliner ploughed into the Atlantic, killing all on board, including three Irish women.
The son of the late founder of Console has denied claims he engaged in unauthorised and improper expenditure of over €110,000 of the suicide bereavement charity’s funds.
Almost one in four farmers are considered at risk for suicide, a new study on farmer mental health in Ireland has found.