Today's headlines: Ian Bailey says gardaí have already asked for new meeting in Sophie cold-case review; Boris Johnson battling to save leadership

Here are this morning's main news stories on Independent.ie
Higher numbers of people renting rather than owning their homes when they retire are raising the prospect of many more living in poverty as they retire, experts have warned.
Gardaí want to speak to Ian Bailey as part of a new investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. In an exclusive interview with the Indo Daily podcast today, the Englishman says he has had correspondence from gardaí, who “want to set up a meeting”. He is “keen to assist” with the probe, he said.
Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said the Government’s own claim that the Dublin MetroLink will cost €9.5bn is “inappropriate” and warned it could cost more than €23bn by the time it is completed.
Boris Johnson was battling to save his premiership last night after two of his most senior cabinet ministers resigned within 10 minutes of each other.
Sinn Féin has launched an internal investigation into its handling of a complaint by a Cork mother who was the victim of a campaign of harassment by a now-jailed former party member.
Tiger Woods went from golfing great to hero of Adare yesterday when he rushed to help a woman who had been hit by a ball. While every spectator at the JP McManus Pro-Am wanted to meet the superstar, it was not under such unusual circumstances.
After two-year-old Isla McNabb from Kentucky became the youngest person to be given membership of Mensa, interest in the high-IQ society is riding high. With more than 800 members, the Irish arm is welcoming new, mainly younger members.
Covid-19 is “everywhere”, and the public should assume that if they go into any crowded space some people there will be infected with the virus, acting chief medical officer Dr Breda Smyth said yesterday.
The cost-of-living crisis is pushing more parents into debt to meet rising back-to-school costs, with almost one-third unable to pay such costs.
Inmates in Russian prisons are being offered freedom if they agree to serve as mercenaries alongside the Wagner Group in Ukraine – and come back alive.
The parents of a little boy who got lost in the chaos of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park outside Chicago have tragically been named among the dead.