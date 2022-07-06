Today's headlines: Ian Bailey says gardaí have already asked for new meeting in Sophie cold-case review; Boris Johnson battling to save leadership

Here are this morning's main news stories on Independent.ie

Generation Rent faces an old age of poverty as middle-aged renters unlikely to own homes

Higher numbers of people renting rather than owning their homes when they retire are raising the prospect of many more living in poverty as they retire, experts have warned.

Ian Bailey: Gardaí have already asked me for new meeting in Sophie cold-case review

Gardaí want to speak to Ian Bailey as part of a new investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. In an exclusive interview with the Indo Daily podcast today, the Englishman says he has had correspondence from gardaí, who “want to set up a meeting”. He is “keen to assist” with the probe, he said.

Listen to the interview:

The Indo Daily: Ian Bailey on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier - “It was nothing to do with me”

Wild variation in MetroLink cost estimates, as minister calls government’s own figures ‘inappropriate’

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said the Government’s own claim that the Dublin MetroLink will cost €9.5bn is “inappropriate” and warned it could cost more than €23bn by the time it is completed.

Boris Johnson battling to save leadership as two ministers quit in minutes

Boris Johnson was battling to save his premiership last night after two of his most senior cabinet ministers resigned within 10 minutes of each other.

Sinn Féin to probe how it handled bullying claims against former member

Sinn Féin has launched an internal investigation into its handling of a complaint by a Cork mother who was the victim of a campaign of harassment by a now-jailed former party member.

Tiger Woods has first-aid down to a tee as he helps woman hit by ball at Pro-Am

Tiger Woods went from golfing great to hero of Adare yesterday when he rushed to help a woman who had been hit by a ball. While every spectator at the JP McManus Pro-Am wanted to meet the superstar, it was not under such unusual circumstances.

Younger people signing up for intelligence test to join ranks of high-IQ society Mensa

After two-year-old Isla McNabb from Kentucky became the youngest person to be given membership of Mensa, interest in the high-IQ society is riding high. With more than 800 members, the Irish arm is welcoming new, mainly younger members.

Top doctor warns against crowded spaces as Covid-19 now ‘everywhere’

Covid-19 is “everywhere”, and the public should assume that if they go into any crowded space some people there will be infected with the virus, acting chief medical officer Dr Breda Smyth said yesterday.

Extra €100 to cover back-to-school costs as study finds more parents are in debt

The cost-of-living crisis is pushing more parents into debt to meet rising back-to-school costs, with almost one-third unable to pay such costs.

Russia offers jailed criminals freedom if they fight for six months in Ukraine

Inmates in Russian prisons are being offered freedom if they agree to serve as mercenaries alongside the Wagner Group in Ukraine – and come back alive.

Parents of two-year-old boy lost during July 4 parade shooting confirmed among the dead

The parents of a little boy who got lost in the chaos of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park outside Chicago have tragically been named among the dead.