High tides and Storm Eunice are due on the west coast today, with massive waves pounding the 60ft high cliffs at Doolin, Co Clare, yesterday. Photo: Press 22

‘I prayed last night that we’d be safe’ – wife of tragic council worker killed in accident during Storm Eunice

A council worker killed by a falling tree during Storm Eunice has been remembered as “an extremely great husband and father”.

We could be here for 50 years – we are not selling, says the fund that bought 300 homes

A Dutch investment firm is paying €110m for almost 300 homes in Dublin, including a number of starter homes in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s constituency, the Irish Independent has learned.

Close contacts will no longer be told of ‘exposure’ to virus

People will no longer be routinely told they are a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case under the latest change to pandemic rules, it emerged yesterday.

Health whistleblower also reported alleged homophobia in office of State's auditor

A Department of Health whistleblower who exposed the breakdown in the relationship between the HSE and the Government also previously made disclosures alleging homophobic remarks and Islamophobia in the State’s auditor’s office.

Employers may face ‘flurry of grievances’ as mask rules end

Employers face a “flurry of grievances” from workers who may feel unsafe when mandatory mask wearing ends later this month, legal experts are warning.

Man who stole funeral savings from pensioner jailed

An 81-year old-man who was counting over €5,500 on to his kitchen table which he had put away to pay for his funeral had the monies stolen from him by an opportunistic thief who noticed the unlocked door of his home and wandered in to the property.

Irish Olympian Leon Reid sentenced for allowing his flat to be used to produce crack cocaine

Irish Olympian Leon Reid has been given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of allowing his flat to be used for criminal activity by a major drugs supplier who was producing crack cocaine.

Ambulance crash led to tragic delay in treating man’s heart

A 74-year-old man died of a heart attack while being transported to hospital after the ambulance he was in crashed into a toll plaza barrier on the M3 motorway.