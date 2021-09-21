Today's headlines: Hundreds of thousands face rent hikes as housing plan backfires; second key figure in Bóthar cash scandal dies

Here are today's top stories from Independent.ie.

Rent hikes as housing plan backfires and inflation rises

Hundreds of thousands of tenants face further rent increases linked to soaring inflation after Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s latest policy to suppress rises backfired.

Carlow, Louth and Longford now have highest 14-day incidence rate

Carlow, Louth and Longford now have the highest 14 day incidence of Covid-19 in country. Other counties with high incidences are Limerick, Westmeath and Galway.

Former international rugby star to be charged with multiple fraud offences

The businessman was also previously the subject of civil litigation in relation to how he had allegedly mismanaged investments while working as an investment adviser.

Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend's Florida home searched after police confirm her body has been found

FBI agents and police have searched the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out on a cross-country road trip.

City families turn to cremation as cost of burial rises

More than 40pc of people who die in cities are now opting to be cremated – double the number of those in rural Ireland.

Keep your distance and don’t chat on the bus, workers told

Keep wearing your mask, stay two metres from colleagues and try not to speak on public transport. That is the key message from experts as thousands of Irish employees gear up to return to their workplaces over the coming weeks.

Second man (74) implicated in Bóthar theft dies

English businessman Jim Farrand (74) was alleged to have set up a UK company used to misappropriate £110,000 (€128,000) from the Irish charity in 2018 and 2019.

Appointments for third Covid jab to be sent next week

Tens of thousands of immuno-compromised people will begin to receive appointments for their Covid third jabs from next Monday.

TV producer Larry Bass steps down from RTÉ board after just eight weeks

In an interview with the Sunday Times Mr Bass, who is the CEO of production company ShinAwiL, indicated he was considering his position after attending his first board meeting.