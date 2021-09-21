Today's headlines: Hundreds of thousands face rent hikes as housing plan backfires; second key figure in Bóthar cash scandal dies

Here are today's top stories from Independent.ie.
Hundreds of thousands of tenants face further rent increases linked to soaring inflation after Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s latest policy to suppress rises backfired.
Carlow, Louth and Longford now have the highest 14 day incidence of Covid-19 in country. Other counties with high incidences are Limerick, Westmeath and Galway.
The businessman was also previously the subject of civil litigation in relation to how he had allegedly mismanaged investments while working as an investment adviser.
FBI agents and police have searched the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out on a cross-country road trip.
More than 40pc of people who die in cities are now opting to be cremated – double the number of those in rural Ireland.
Keep wearing your mask, stay two metres from colleagues and try not to speak on public transport. That is the key message from experts as thousands of Irish employees gear up to return to their workplaces over the coming weeks.
English businessman Jim Farrand (74) was alleged to have set up a UK company used to misappropriate £110,000 (€128,000) from the Irish charity in 2018 and 2019.
Tens of thousands of immuno-compromised people will begin to receive appointments for their Covid third jabs from next Monday.
In an interview with the Sunday Times Mr Bass, who is the CEO of production company ShinAwiL, indicated he was considering his position after attending his first board meeting.