Today's headlines: HSE to set up child-friendly vaccination clinics; gardaí join Colombian police in war on cocaine smuggling

The HSE has been told to set up separate “child-friendly” Covid-19 vaccination clinics for five- to 11-year-olds to avoid them getting upset or risk their jabs being mixed up with adult booster shots.
Gardaí have escalated their crackdown on drug gangs, including the Kinahan cartel, by boosting their intelligence sharing with police in south America.
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were depicted together numerous times in a loving embrace, in photographs released yesterday as evidence in the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial.
A massive national clean-up operation continues after Storm Barra swept across the country, uprooting trees and cutting power to up to 60,000 homes.
Revolut is refusing to say whether it has reported its Late Late Toy Show outage to the Central Bank, which is considering its application for authorisation as an e-money provider.
A creche chain has rowed back on plans to hike fees by 20pc in the new year after being contacted by the Department of Children.
TDs in both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil complained about the Greens dominating Government policy - on fuel, roads, and the climate change impositions on the agricultural sector.
Crime boss Larry Dunne resisted receiving medical treatment for a self-inflicted stab wound to his neck at his south Dublin home last year, an inquest had heard.