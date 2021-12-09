Today's headlines: HSE to set up child-friendly vaccination clinics; gardaí join Colombian police in war on cocaine smuggling

A girl receives her first dose of Covid vaccine in Colombia. Picture: Reuters.

‘Child friendly’ vaccine centres needed to reduce risk of jab errors

The HSE has been told to set up separate “child-friendly” Covid-19 vaccination clinics for five- to 11-year-olds to avoid them getting upset or risk their jabs being mixed up with adult booster shots.

Gardaí join Colombian police in war on cocaine smuggling

Gardaí have escalated their crackdown on drug gangs, including the Kinahan cartel, by boosting their intelligence sharing with police in south America.

Intimate images of Ghislaine and Epstein shown as evidence they were ‘partners in crime’, trial is told

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were depicted together numerous times in a loving embrace, in photographs released yesterday as evidence in the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial.

Massive national clean-up operation under way in wake of storm battering

A massive national clean-up operation continues after Storm Barra swept across the country, uprooting trees and cutting power to up to 60,000 homes.

The Indo Daily: From the Bertie Bowl to Vegas in Tipperary – the big ideas that never got off the ground

The Indo Daily: From the Bertie Bowl to Vegas in Tipperary - the big ideas that never got off the ground

Revolut refuses to say if it reported its Toy Show outage to Central Bank

Revolut is refusing to say whether it has reported its Late Late Toy Show outage to the Central Bank, which is considering its application for authorisation as an e-money provider.

Childcare firm Safari does u-turn over 20pc rise in fees

A creche chain has rowed back on plans to hike fees by 20pc in the new year after being contacted by the Department of Children.

Ryan under pressure at party meetings of his Coalition partners

TDs in both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil complained about the Greens dominating Government policy - on fuel, roads, and the climate change impositions on the agricultural sector.

Crime boss resisted medical help after stabbing himself, inquest hears

Crime boss Larry Dunne resisted receiving medical treatment for a self-inflicted stab wound to his neck at his south Dublin home last year, an inquest had heard.

Visitors flock to Northern Ireland’s 'most Christmassy' street