Today's headlines: how much your local TD claimed in expenses last year revealed; Irish dancing teachers accused of cheating set to take a case of their own

Irish dancing both here and around the world has been badly hit by the cheating scandal. Photo: Stock image

TDs able to claim back energy bills from taxpayer-funded allowance



The Public Representatives Allowance (PRA) is paid to all TDs and senators every year. Senators can claim €12,225 per year and Cabinet ministers and ministers of state can claim up to €16,000.

Irish dancing teachers accused of cheating set to take a case of their own

Irish dancing teachers who are under investigation for alleged cheating are preparing to take a case against the world’s biggest dancing body.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington takes aim at Pete Taylor saying 'if it wasn’t for him women’s boxing would have progressed earlier than it has'

Kellie Harrington has criticised former national women’s boxing head coach Pete Taylor and the Irish Athletic and Boxing Association (IABA) in her new autobiography, claiming women boxers were held back because Taylor and the organisation “didn’t see past Katie”.

Gardaí suspended for reasons including domestic violence

A total of 33 gardaí have been suspended this year for reasons including domestic violence, sexual misconduct, and disclosing information.

Babies born early in the pandemic fell behind in key milestones, study finds

The study of infants born between March and May 2020, when unprecedented curbs were imposed as a protection from the deadly virus, also found they were less likely to be able to point to objects.

One in three parents quit jobs due to childcare difficulties

Just three in 10 parents find it easy to pay for childcare for pre-school children, while around half say it is difficult.

Russia ‘sending spies’ wives and younger agents to gain intel’ as invasion falters

The wife of an agent of the elite Russian military intelligence unit behind the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal tried to slip into France this summer, it emerged yesterday.

Aldi plots expansion in Dublin as retailer battles ‘tsunami of costs’

Cost inflation in Aldi stores is running at around 8pc, below average Irish grocery inflation of 12.4pc reported by research group Kantar this week but still putting what Aldi Ireland group managing director Niall O’Connor says are “unprecedented pressures” on the market.