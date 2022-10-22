Today's headlines: how much your local TD claimed in expenses last year revealed; Irish dancing teachers accused of cheating set to take a case of their own

Here are the main headlines of the morning.
The Public Representatives Allowance (PRA) is paid to all TDs and senators every year. Senators can claim €12,225 per year and Cabinet ministers and ministers of state can claim up to €16,000.
Irish dancing teachers who are under investigation for alleged cheating are preparing to take a case against the world’s biggest dancing body.
Kellie Harrington has criticised former national women’s boxing head coach Pete Taylor and the Irish Athletic and Boxing Association (IABA) in her new autobiography, claiming women boxers were held back because Taylor and the organisation “didn’t see past Katie”.
A total of 33 gardaí have been suspended this year for reasons including domestic violence, sexual misconduct, and disclosing information.
The study of infants born between March and May 2020, when unprecedented curbs were imposed as a protection from the deadly virus, also found they were less likely to be able to point to objects.
Just three in 10 parents find it easy to pay for childcare for pre-school children, while around half say it is difficult.
The wife of an agent of the elite Russian military intelligence unit behind the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal tried to slip into France this summer, it emerged yesterday.
Cost inflation in Aldi stores is running at around 8pc, below average Irish grocery inflation of 12.4pc reported by research group Kantar this week but still putting what Aldi Ireland group managing director Niall O’Connor says are “unprecedented pressures” on the market.