Today's headlines: How €216k role was created for civil servant on secondment to university; Texas school shooting latest

An academic role was specifically created for a former secretary-general at the Department of Education to go on secondment, while still being paid his salary of €215,998.
A schoolgirl at Robb Elementary in Texas was alleged to have been killed by gunman Salvador Ramos after police told any children hiding to call out for help, alerting him to her location.
Local authorities are to be given up to €400,000 each to renovate old convents, banks, post offices and cinemas under a new government scheme aimed at addressing the scourge of derelict buildings in rural towns and villages.
The HSE needs to secure supplies of the smallpox vaccine and administer it to targeted groups as a protection against the monkeypox virus, a leading infectious disease consultant warned yesterday.
It will cost the taxpayer €5-6bn a year to make the Government’s Croí Cónaithe urban apartment building scheme work, a leading developer has said.
As the United States and its allies provide Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated arms, Washington has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia.
The growth of non-bank lenders in the market for home loans is potentially exposing more borrowers to faster and bigger interest rate increases, according to new research from the Central Bank.
Kerry hurlers have to travel up and down to Dublin on the day they contest the Joe McDonagh Cup final because they cannot get accommodation anywhere close to the city, it has emerged.
Car rentals in Dublin are up to 50pc dearer than in other European cities, as customers will have to fork out over €2,000 to rent a small car for two weeks, a survey by the Irish Independent reveals.
A close associate of drug dealer 'Mr Flashy' is in custody and a firearm was seized after gardaí carried out several searches on Thursday morning.