Today's headlines: How €216k role was created for civil servant on secondment to university; Texas school shooting latest

Two family members of one of the victims killed in the school shooting comfort each other during a prayer vigil in Uvalde (Jae C Hong/AP)

How €216k role was created for civil servant on secondment to university

An academic role was specifically created for a former secretary-general at the Department of Education to go on secondment, while still being paid his salary of €215,998.

Schoolgirl ‘was gunned down while shouting for police help’ - boy survivor

A schoolgirl at Robb Elementary in Texas was alleged to have been killed by gunman Salvador Ramos after police told any children hiding to call out for help, alerting him to her location.

The Indo Daily – Holiday hell: Sunseekers facing passport delays and soaring prices

€30m fund to renovate derelict cinemas, banks and convents in towns

Local authorities are to be given up to €400,000 each to renovate old convents, banks, post offices and cinemas under a new government scheme aimed at addressing the scourge of derelict buildings in rural towns and villages.

HSE urged to secure vaccines as first monkeypox case confirmed in North

The HSE needs to secure supplies of the smallpox vaccine and administer it to targeted groups as a protection against the monkeypox virus, a leading infectious disease consultant warned yesterday.

Cost of Government’s homes scheme to hit €6bn a year, developer warns

It will cost the taxpayer €5-6bn a year to make the Government’s Croí Cónaithe urban apartment building scheme work, a leading developer has said.

US officials caution Ukrainian leaders against ‘risks of escalation’ against Russia

As the United States and its allies provide Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated arms, Washington has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia.

Borrowers risk bigger hikes from non-banks

The growth of non-bank lenders in the market for home loans is potentially exposing more borrowers to faster and bigger interest rate increases, according to new research from the Central Bank.

Crazy hotel prices force Kerry to travel up and down to Dublin on same day for final clash

Kerry hurlers have to travel up and down to Dublin on the day they contest the Joe McDonagh Cup final because they cannot get accommodation anywhere close to the city, it has emerged.

Car rentals in Dublin up to 50pc dearer than many other cities in Europe

Car rentals in Dublin are up to 50pc dearer than in other European cities, as customers will have to fork out over €2,000 to rent a small car for two weeks, a survey by the Irish Independent reveals.

‘Mr Flashy’ associate in custody as gardaí arrest four in Finglas feud crackdown

A close associate of drug dealer 'Mr Flashy' is in custody and a firearm was seized after gardaí carried out several searches on Thursday morning.

NI Protocol dispute ‘not a real crisis’ – leader of US delegation