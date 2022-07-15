Today's headlines: Houses left idle while Ukrainians forced to sleep in tents; €40k settlement after emergency landing left some Ryanair passengers with bleeding ears

Here are the top news stories of the morning.

Houses left idle while Ukrainian refugees are sleeping in tents

Hundreds of houses pledged to assist those fleeing the war are caught in a logjam of red tape, have been withdrawn or deemed unsuitable. It is now expected that just one-in-five properties that were promised to help house refugees from Ukraine will actually be used for that purpose.

Consumers facing months of price rises as food costs are now rocketing

The fact that the Houses of the Oireachtas are set to rise for the summer recess today means it will be well into the autumn before there are any new Government moves to relieve some of the pressure on households.

‘Trappings of wealth’ led to arrest of man over PUP scam in which €50k was stolen

A suspect is being questioned about a massive Pandemic Unemployment Payment scam involving the personal details of employees who worked in a north Dublin business.





First lawsuit over Ryanair emergency landing after drop in aircraft cabin pressure settled for €40,000

The first in a series of compensation claims against Ryanair over injuries allegedly sustained during an emergency landing has been settled for around €40,000.

Green minister branded 'detached from reality’ for flying business class

Former Fine Gael minister John Paul Phelan said Catherine Martin’s jet-setting “screamed of rank hypocrisy” at a time her party is trying to impose strict new carbon targets on the agriculture sector.

Revealed: the counties which have a Covid incidence rate of more than 400 per 100,000

The highest number of cases was in the 35-44 age group, accounting for one in five infections.

With highs of 27C on Sunday, heat really is on for hurlers in All-Ireland final at Croke Park

Parts of the country are expected to see up to 30C in the coming days, with 27C on the cards as the referee throws in the sliotar for the All-Ireland Hurling Final at GAA headquarters.

‘He’s one of ours now’ – locals in Galway village are sweet on Ireland’s star Bundee Aki

It’s a long way from his homeplace of Manurewa, Auckland, but Bundee Aki has firmly established himself as ‘a parish man’ in Oranmore, Co Galway.

Diageo moving beer and ale production out of St James's Gate to new €200m brewery

Diageo is to build the second-biggest brewery in Ireland, moving a large chunk of its beer and ale production out of Dublin.

Executive arranging HSE-funded care for patients is ‘assisting gardaí’ on fraud probe

The company secretary of a firm involved in arranging treatment for Irish patients in a Spanish hospital confirmed he is “assisting gardaí” in relation to alleged fraud.

Scientists discover how skinny people stay slim

Another unexpected outcome of the research was that super-lean individuals had much higher than expected metabolic rates when they were resting, which the researchers found was linked to higher levels of circulating thyroid hormones.