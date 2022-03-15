Today's headlines: House registered to Catriona Carey for sale as gardaí probe mortgage scam; and China denies Russia is seeking military assistance

Here are the main stories of the morning from Independent.ie

China denies Russia is seeking military assistance as Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

China has today denies claims by US officials that Russia sought military assistance in Ukraine and accused Washington of spreading "malicious disinformation" that risked escalating the conflict.

A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood of Ukraine’s capital on Tuesday

House registered to Catriona Carey for sale as gardaí probe mortgage scam

A property registered in the name of former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey has been put up for sale on auction site BidX1 for €365,000.

The Indo Daily: False flags and fake news - - how the war on Ukraine is powered by propaganda

Mick Wallace says Russia has ‘genuine security concerns’ as he and Clare Daly defend opposition to EU motion

MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace last night stood by their opposition to a European Parliament motion against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

‘They left with whatever they could fit in a backpack and with no plan’

A Limerick man working with the Concern charity in Ukraine has told how traumatised refugees arriving at its borders with their frightened children have no idea where to go next and are very vulnerable as a result

Nurse who put bedsheet over head of disabled boy (8) faces being struck off the register

A nurse who roughly handled a severely disabled non-verbal child and placed a bedsheet over his head faces being struck off the nursing register.

Majority of children aged 5-11 unvaccinated as Covid cases rising

Figures reveal just 93,000 of 480,000 five to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated although it has been offered to them since early January.

Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news

An anti-war protester interrupted the main news programme on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter with slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

After years of cuts, mortgage rates now on the way up

Central banks around the world, including the European Central Bank, have been indicating that they will increase their key lending rates for banks.

Fears that Land Commission files were destroyed in ‘monumental loss to history of this country’

Professor Terence Dooley of Maynooth University fears tens of thousands of letters sent to the Land Commission by citizens of rural Ireland relating to land and other social questions may be lost to history.

