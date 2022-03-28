Today's headlines: House prices soaring by €100 a day; Kenneth Branagh gets award for Belfast at Oscars

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.

Property heats up to boom-time levels

House prices are increasing by Celtic Tiger levels of almost €100 a day as the market shows no signs of slowing down.

Weekly injections helped me beat binge-eating and lose five stone — but there are side-effects

News this week that the EMA has approved a diabetes medication for use in the fight against obesity has given hope to many struggling to lose weight. Desirée O’Connor shares her experience of the medication.

Oscars 2022: Full list of winners

Kenneth Branagh has scooped his first Oscar – winning best original screenplay for the film Belfast.

Automatic pension enrolment rules to go to Cabinet

The Government will pay €1 for every €3 an employee puts into their pension fund under a new auto-enrolment system to be agreed by Cabinet this week.

Biden backlash: Allies voice criticism as White House attempts to limit fallout

Joe Biden is facing an international backlash from his own allies after calling for regime change in Russia.

‘My brother lives in Russia. I told him that there is a war here, soldiers came to kill us – but he doesn’t believe me’

Ignorance and disbelief in Russia over the extent of the war in Ukraine is the culmination of decades of media censorship and disinformation tactics deployed by the Kremlin to control and condition the Russian public, writes Hannah McCarthy.

Siptu to demand inflation-proofed pay rises despite recent warning from Varadkar

The leader of the country’s largest union has said inflation-proofed pay rises will be demanded despite the Tánaiste warning they could push up the cost of living even more.

The Indo Daily: Ever confusing Covid — What is the politics behind Ireland's mixed messaging?

Racehorse breeder makes fraud claim against AIB in row over €3.7m in loans

A well-known racehorse owner and breeder has made allegations of fraud against a bank in a dispute over €3.7m in unrepaid loans.

It could be you: €5.5m in lottery winnings still remains unclaimed

Time is running out for winning lottery ticket buyers as more than €5.5m in unclaimed prize money is waiting to be collected before the 90-day expiry deadline.

Some ministers still without garda drivers despite commissioner’s recommendation

Some Cabinet ministers are still without garda drivers despite a report from the Garda Commissioner calling for increased security for the country’s most senior politicians.

Searchers find second black box but no survivors of China crash

The second “black box” from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 has been found, raising hopes it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board.



