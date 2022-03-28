Today's headlines: House prices soaring by €100 a day; Kenneth Branagh gets award for Belfast at Oscars

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.
House prices are increasing by Celtic Tiger levels of almost €100 a day as the market shows no signs of slowing down.
News this week that the EMA has approved a diabetes medication for use in the fight against obesity has given hope to many struggling to lose weight. Desirée O’Connor shares her experience of the medication.
Kenneth Branagh has scooped his first Oscar – winning best original screenplay for the film Belfast.
The Government will pay €1 for every €3 an employee puts into their pension fund under a new auto-enrolment system to be agreed by Cabinet this week.
Joe Biden is facing an international backlash from his own allies after calling for regime change in Russia.
Ignorance and disbelief in Russia over the extent of the war in Ukraine is the culmination of decades of media censorship and disinformation tactics deployed by the Kremlin to control and condition the Russian public, writes Hannah McCarthy.
The leader of the country’s largest union has said inflation-proofed pay rises will be demanded despite the Tánaiste warning they could push up the cost of living even more.
A well-known racehorse owner and breeder has made allegations of fraud against a bank in a dispute over €3.7m in unrepaid loans.
Time is running out for winning lottery ticket buyers as more than €5.5m in unclaimed prize money is waiting to be collected before the 90-day expiry deadline.
Some Cabinet ministers are still without garda drivers despite a report from the Garda Commissioner calling for increased security for the country’s most senior politicians.
The second “black box” from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 has been found, raising hopes it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board.