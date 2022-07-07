Today's headlines: Homeowners look to cash in on Ryder Cup with €55,000 for 10 days rent; Boris Johnson refuses to quit as Brandon Lewis resigns

Boris Johnson yesterday leaves No 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty

€55,000 for 10 days rent: Homeowners look to cash in on Ryder Cup in Limerick

Homeowners are set to make huge profits when the Ryder Cup comes to Limerick in 2027, with some looking to rent out their properties for up to €55,000. More than 100 Irish properties are already being advertised on a golfing accommodation website.

Defiant Boris Johnson refuses to quit as Brandon Lewis resigns

A defiant Boris Johnson last night rejected calls from Cabinet colleagues to quit after support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.

The Indo Daily: Bye Bye Boris... Who does Ireland want to be the next British prime minister?

Ministers hope No 10 exit will lead to change of tack over protocol

Senior government officials in Ireland are privately looking forward to Mr Johnson being forced from office after he was faced with a wave of resignations among his senior ministerial team over the latest controversy to engulf the Conservative party leader.

Postcode lottery in dental costs, with some patients paying out five times more

Massive variations in the price of routine dental treatments across the country have been uncovered in an Irish Independent survey. It shows some patients are paying nearly five times more than others for routine procedures such as fillings.

Fionnán Sheahan: ‘Leo the Leak’ survives as path cleared to become Taoiseach again – assuming the Coalition lives on

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided not to press charges against Leo Varadkar following a lengthy garda investigation into the leaking of confidential documents.

‘Emotionally, we’re feeling affirmed and validated’ – families celebrate historic new surrogacy rights

Families celebrated outside Leinster House yesterday to hail a “historic day” after a landmark report paved the way for surrogacy rights in Ireland.

Sinn Féin wants to reduce cost of childcare for all, despite attack on broad measures

Sinn Féin wants to cut childcare costs by two-thirds for all parents in a universal measure, despite the party often criticising government policies that are not targeted.

Gardaí hopeful of charges as senator’s young family threatened in anti-vax ‘harassment’ case

Gardaí are hopeful of pressing charges against an anti-vaccine campaigner who made threats against the young family of a prominent Fine Gael politician.

Regional airports report surge in passenger numbers as travel chaos continues in ‘filthy’ Dublin

Regional airports such as Knock and Shannon are experiencing increased passenger numbers as a result of the continuing travel chaos at Dublin Airport.

House bidders place over €1bn of offers on properties on Daft.ie

House bidders in Ireland have placed over €1bn of offers online on properties since February, according to Daft.ie.

Ireland is increasing funds to help bring war criminals to justice, Taoiseach tells Zelensky

Ireland has increased its financial contribution to the International Criminal Court in order to help bring war criminals to justice, the Taoiseach has told a press conference in Kyiv.