Today's headlines: Homeowners look to cash in on Ryder Cup with €55,000 for 10 days rent; Boris Johnson refuses to quit as Brandon Lewis resigns

Homeowners are set to make huge profits when the Ryder Cup comes to Limerick in 2027, with some looking to rent out their properties for up to €55,000. More than 100 Irish properties are already being advertised on a golfing accommodation website.
A defiant Boris Johnson last night rejected calls from Cabinet colleagues to quit after support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.
Senior government officials in Ireland are privately looking forward to Mr Johnson being forced from office after he was faced with a wave of resignations among his senior ministerial team over the latest controversy to engulf the Conservative party leader.
Massive variations in the price of routine dental treatments across the country have been uncovered in an Irish Independent survey. It shows some patients are paying nearly five times more than others for routine procedures such as fillings.
The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided not to press charges against Leo Varadkar following a lengthy garda investigation into the leaking of confidential documents.
Families celebrated outside Leinster House yesterday to hail a “historic day” after a landmark report paved the way for surrogacy rights in Ireland.
Sinn Féin wants to cut childcare costs by two-thirds for all parents in a universal measure, despite the party often criticising government policies that are not targeted.
Gardaí are hopeful of pressing charges against an anti-vaccine campaigner who made threats against the young family of a prominent Fine Gael politician.
Regional airports such as Knock and Shannon are experiencing increased passenger numbers as a result of the continuing travel chaos at Dublin Airport.
House bidders in Ireland have placed over €1bn of offers online on properties since February, according to Daft.ie.
Ireland has increased its financial contribution to the International Criminal Court in order to help bring war criminals to justice, the Taoiseach has told a press conference in Kyiv.