Today's headlines: Home of serving garda raided in investigation into child sex abuse; top housing civil servant fights for pay rise to €250,000

The Department of Housing’s top civil servant is embroiled in an ongoing dispute with the Government over his demand for a pay increase that would take his annual salary to €250,000 a year.
A garda is under investigation for allegedly accessing and distributing child sexual abuse material and has been suspended from the force, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
‘I wish I had done more to help you,” Izabel Fonseca says, running a hand through the dark hair of her late sister Bruna who lies in a coffin at a funeral home in Co Cork. “I wish I was here with you. I would never have wanted you to have gone through all of this alone.”
A male garda who sexually assaulted a female colleague presented himself to gardaí last Tuesday and was jailed over the attack, in compliance with a court order.
Nike, the global US-based sportswear giant, is taking legal action in Dublin to seek an injunction against an Irish teenager who runs his own trainers store.
It is tipped for Oscar glory and has been hailed for creating an air of excitement for tourism in the islands, but The Banshees of Inisherin has not escaped a whiff of controversy over its production on Inis Mór.
Fifteen suspects have been arrested by specialist gardaí upon completion of a four-year criminal investigation into League of Ireland match-fixing.
The young, black Irishman is part of a group of anti-immigration protesters blocking traffic on the M50 roundabout at Ballymun. As the only person of colour among of sea of white faces, he stands out.
John Delaney, the former Football Association of Ireland (FAI) chief executive, has lodged an appeal against the High Court judgment that ordered some 1,100 of his work emails to be released to the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA).
A Cork landlord is seeking almost €1.5m in damages from Lisney estate agents over allegations that it wrongly supplied confidential valuations of his properties to a bank, causing it to take legal proceedings against him.