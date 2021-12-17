Today's headlines: Holohan urges 5pm closing time for pubs and restaurants; calls for ban on wet wipes and hotel toiletries

Close bars and restaurants at 5pm to combat Omicron surge, Nphet tells Government

Nphet have recommended bars and restaurants close at 5pm to combat a surge in the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Ban on wet wipes and hotel toiletries urged in new laws on waste

Hotel mini toiletries, single sachets of sugar and sauce, and wet wipes could all be banned under recommendations from TDs and senators.

Minister once again reneges on pledge to publish overdue report on defamation reform

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has for a second time reneged on a pledge to publish a long-overdue report on the reform of Ireland’s much-criticised defamation regime.

The Indo Daily: Jingles all the way - why we love a proper Christmas chart-topper

Fears over rise in flu during festive period as two children are hospitalised

Two children have been hospitalised with flu for the first time since the start of the pandemic amid fears that cases will rise over Christmas and the new year, adding to the Covid-19 crisis.

Landowners to get thousands of euro not to fight against new greenways

Farmers and other landowners are to be paid thousands of euro not to fight the purchase of their land for greenways. The deal means the State will not have to use compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) for thousands of strips of land and access points needed for cycle routes across the country.

Q&A: What’s happening with the Central Bank mortgage rules?

The measures are a package of rules introduced in 2015 to protect mortgage borrowers and the banks from another destructive, debt-driven financial shock. The public has been asked to give its view as the Central Bank conducts an annual review of the measures and how they affect the mortgage market from a consumer and financial stability point of view.

Women accuse ‘Mr Big’ actor Chris Noth of rape and sexual assault

Chris Noth, the actor who played Mr Big in Sex and the City, has been accused of raping a woman and sexually assaulting another.

Cluxton at 40: Forty memories of Dublin legend

As Dublin’s enigmatic No 1 for almost 20 years hits a milestone birthday today, we chart the key moments in his football journey from humble beginnings to his long goodbye.





Quotes of 2021 Quiz: Can you match the sentence to the well-known person who said it?

We've gathered up some of the statements famous faces said this year, let's see how much you remember.