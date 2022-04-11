Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie

Report on Tony Holohan's TCD move to admit funding ‘wasn’t fully worked out’

A report by the controversial top civil servant at the Department of Health will admit that the final financial details of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan’s secondment to Trinity College Dublin were not fully worked out.

‘Ireland should sanction UAE if Daniel Kinahan is not extradited’

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, Marta Lucía Ramírez, the vice president and foreign affairs minister of Colombia, said she is concerned about European gangs in her home country.

Electric car and retrofitting could save a family €270 per month



Families who own electric cars and have had their homes retrofitted to provide greater energy efficiency are saving about €270 every month, an Irish Independent analysis has found.

Irish cancer patients wait four months longer than EU average for new drugs

Cancer patients in Ireland are waiting on average four months longer than people with the disease in other European countries for access to new medicines, new research has revealed.

Record level of Leaving Cert pupils opting for higher paper

With more students aiming high, it will sharpen the competition in the CAO points race for higher education places.

Over 2,000 people stuck living in direct provision after being granted refugee status

More than 2,000 people who have been granted refugee status here are still stuck living in direct provision, new figures show.

Israeli troops shoot dead unarmed Palestinian woman in West Bank

Israeli troops yesterday shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank and Palestinians set fire to a shrine revered by Jews, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The Indo Daily: Off trend — Is fast fashion about to go out of style?

Watchdog to review guidance on crypto ads

The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) is mulling a review of crypto-­currency advertisements that could lead to a clampdown on the promotion of digital assets.

Distorted selfies are driving up demand for nose jobs

Selfies may be fuelling unnecessary nose jobs because smartphones make them look longer and wider, a study has found.

Major solar storm alert issued after Earth hit by large blast from the sun

The Earth is in the midst of a solar storm after being hit by an expulsion from the sun, officials have said.

Nine held over alleged Longford feud shooting