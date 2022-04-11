Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie
A report by the controversial top civil servant at the Department of Health will admit that the final financial details of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan’s secondment to Trinity College Dublin were not fully worked out.
In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, Marta Lucía Ramírez, the vice president and foreign affairs minister of Colombia, said she is concerned about European gangs in her home country.
Families who own electric cars and have had their homes retrofitted to provide greater energy efficiency are saving about €270 every month, an Irish Independent analysis has found.
Cancer patients in Ireland are waiting on average four months longer than people with the disease in other European countries for access to new medicines, new research has revealed.
With more students aiming high, it will sharpen the competition in the CAO points race for higher education places.
More than 2,000 people who have been granted refugee status here are still stuck living in direct provision, new figures show.
Israeli troops yesterday shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank and Palestinians set fire to a shrine revered by Jews, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.
The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) is mulling a review of crypto-currency advertisements that could lead to a clampdown on the promotion of digital assets.
Selfies may be fuelling unnecessary nose jobs because smartphones make them look longer and wider, a study has found.
The Earth is in the midst of a solar storm after being hit by an expulsion from the sun, officials have said.