Today's headlines: Heatwave threatens water supply with 60 areas at risk; Drumcondra shooting victim wrapped in bags and hidden in wardrobe

People enjoying the weather and trying to keep cool at Malahide beach near Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Water supply under pressure in 60 areas amid heatwave

Water supplies in more than 60 locations around the country are under pressure as the warm weather and dry spell continues.

Drumcondra shooting victim was wrapped in bags and hidden in a wardrobe

Gardaí found the decomposing remains of a 28-year-old man who was shot dead in a Dublin apartment last week hidden in a wardrobe in the bedroom of the property.

FBI raids Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and ex-president’s private safe searched

Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an i nvestigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.

'To think that he won't grace the field again is tough - teammate plays tribute to Dillon Quirke

A team-mate of Tipperary hurling star Dillon Quirke, who was on the pitch with him last Friday night when the 24-year-old died, has spoken of the “devastation” his death has caused.

More than five decades after he founded Capuchin Centre, Brother Kevin is to retire

At 87 years of age, Brother Kevin Crowley is set to retire from the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin that has helped generations of homeless people and families afflicted by growing poverty and drug addiction.

Man (29) in a critical condition after assault by up to 10 teenagers in George's Dock

A 29-year-old man who was the victim of a serious assault at a city centre Luas stop on Sunday night was attacked by up to 10 young males, Independent.ie has learned.

Opting to defer taking pension at age 66 will prove costly

People who defer taking their state pension at 66 under radical plans being worked on by the Government would need to live for decades to get any payback from the move.

Olivia Newton John dies aged 73

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed.





The Indo Daily: UNSOLVED – Who Kidnapped Shergar?

IRFU may ban transgender women from female contact competitions

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) may ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions as it carries out a review of its transgender policy.

Fears mount in dairy heartland over nitrates and climate targets

The Government has been accused of conducting a regulatory “pincer movement” on Ireland’s dairy heartland.

Schoolgirl (11) signs up for Leaving Cert maths challenge to raise extra awareness of scarce autism services across country

An 11-year-old girl who sat the Junior Cert maths paper two months ago to raise money for autistic services has set her sights on completing the Leaving Cert next year.

Central Bank could regulate operators of ATMs amid fears over access to cash

The Government is to consider giving the Central Bank powers to regulate the operators of ATMs.

Toxic Giggs headbutted his ex-partner as he revealed ugly and sinister side, trial hears

Ryan Giggs headbutted his girlfriend after cheating on her, a court heard yesterday, as the former footballer was accused of having a “sinister side”.

Attack on a nuclear complex is a suicidal thing - alarm raised over shelling of plant

International alarm over the weekend shelling of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew yesterday, as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for the attacks while seeking to address fears that their battle for control of the plant might trigger catastrophe.



