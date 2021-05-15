Today's headlines: health system paralysed for days by cyber attack, and rising confidence for reopening of pubs and restaurants

Lightning cyber attack on HSE puts thousands of critically ill patients at risk

Tens of thousands of patients across the country, many ill with cancer and heart disease, risk having their life-saving treatment disrupted for days as the health service is crippled by an aggressive cyber attack. It is feared it will be well into next week before the HSE is able to restore services after the cybercrime break-in.

Rising confidence that restaurants and pubs reopening timeline can be met

Pubs and restaurants that are pinning their hopes on reopening for outdoor trade in June were given grounds for hope yesterday. CMO Dr Tony Holohan expressed “increasing confidence” that the timeline to reopen could be met.

Bertie, Celia and the cardinal: how an unholy row erupted

When Ireland’s unofficial ‘first lady’ was named as co-host on the taoiseach’s invitation to celebrate the elevation of Cardinal Desmond Connell 20 years ago, it sparked a stand-off that divided the nation

Lives on hold – buyers on being squeezed out as house prices rocket once again

House prices are now growing at a rate of 3.7pc – the fastest recorded in two years. In a property market where demand is currently massively outstripping supply, first-time buyers, second-time buyers, singles, couples, anyone who wants to buy a home, are facing an uphill battle.

The Big Read: Are we there yet? The inside story of the Bóthar scandal

It was a charity that captured the public imagination as it flew farm animals to Africa, but now its whole future is in doubt. As damaging revelations emerged about financial irregularities, one of its founders was found dead at his Limerick home. Kim Bielenberg and Shane Phelan report on the key figures in the still-unfolding affair.

Doctors locked out of, x-rays, test results and medical records

Doctors found themselves locked out of vital x-rays, test results and essential medical records yesterday as the computers which are critical to patient care came under the control of unscrupulous hackers. Eilish O'Regan reports on what this means for Covid-19 vaccinations, cancer patients and child protection.

Couple warned wedding marquee can be torn down if reception held

A Circuit Court judge granted an injunction to Cork City Council preventing a couple from re-erecting a marquee for a wedding reception planned for today. The court was told the couple had erected a marquee in a vacant bay near their home last week for a wedding reception for their son.

KBC pulled Irish plug after bosses felt frozen out by the Government

KBC Bank's shock decision to sell and leave the Irish market was taken after the bank felt it had been given a cold shoulder by authorities here, including seeing Government-owned rivals carve up Ulster Bank, the Irish Independent has established.

Asking for a friend: ‘When I masturbate, I think about the dirtiest things, but sex with my husband is mundane and he won’t talk about it’

"My husband won’t listen to anything I say about sex and it’s almost perfunctory. I feel like it’s like going through the motions, like mowing the lawn."

A little bit of Disney magic casts its spell over a sleepy Wicklow village

Melanie Finn catches up with fairytale awaiting for Enniskerry locals, many of whom are having their store fronts redone and featured in the new Disenchanted movie, as well as working as extras