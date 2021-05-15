Today's headlines: health system paralysed for days by cyber attack, and rising confidence for reopening of pubs and restaurants

Tens of thousands of patients across the country, many ill with cancer and heart disease, risk having their life-saving treatment disrupted for days as the health service is crippled by an aggressive cyber attack. It is feared it will be well into next week before the HSE is able to restore services after the cybercrime break-in.
Pubs and restaurants that are pinning their hopes on reopening for outdoor trade in June were given grounds for hope yesterday. CMO Dr Tony Holohan expressed “increasing confidence” that the timeline to reopen could be met.
When Ireland’s unofficial ‘first lady’ was named as co-host on the taoiseach’s invitation to celebrate the elevation of Cardinal Desmond Connell 20 years ago, it sparked a stand-off that divided the nation
House prices are now growing at a rate of 3.7pc – the fastest recorded in two years. In a property market where demand is currently massively outstripping supply, first-time buyers, second-time buyers, singles, couples, anyone who wants to buy a home, are facing an uphill battle.
It was a charity that captured the public imagination as it flew farm animals to Africa, but now its whole future is in doubt. As damaging revelations emerged about financial irregularities, one of its founders was found dead at his Limerick home. Kim Bielenberg and Shane Phelan report on the key figures in the still-unfolding affair.
Doctors found themselves locked out of vital x-rays, test results and essential medical records yesterday as the computers which are critical to patient care came under the control of unscrupulous hackers. Eilish O'Regan reports on what this means for Covid-19 vaccinations, cancer patients and child protection.
A Circuit Court judge granted an injunction to Cork City Council preventing a couple from re-erecting a marquee for a wedding reception planned for today. The court was told the couple had erected a marquee in a vacant bay near their home last week for a wedding reception for their son.
KBC Bank's shock decision to sell and leave the Irish market was taken after the bank felt it had been given a cold shoulder by authorities here, including seeing Government-owned rivals carve up Ulster Bank, the Irish Independent has established.
"My husband won’t listen to anything I say about sex and it’s almost perfunctory. I feel like it’s like going through the motions, like mowing the lawn."
Melanie Finn catches up with fairytale awaiting for Enniskerry locals, many of whom are having their store fronts redone and featured in the new Disenchanted movie, as well as working as extras